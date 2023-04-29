Watch: Chennai Airport Customs seizes 22 snakes and a chameleon from a female passenger's luggage

On April 28th, the Chennai Airport Customs intercepted a female passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Flight No. AK13. Upon examination of her checked-in baggage, the officers discovered 22 snakes of various species and a chameleon, which were seized under the Customs Act, 1962 r/w Wildlife Protection act, 1972.

The video of interception was shared by news agency ANI on Twitter.

Legal implications of smuggling wild animals

The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, prohibits the hunting, killing, or capturing of any wild animal or bird without a license. Anyone found guilty of violating the act can face imprisonment and a hefty fine.

It is crucial that the public is made aware of the legal implications of smuggling animals, and that they are educated about the importance of preserving wildlife. The Chennai Airport Customs' seizure is a reminder that the trade in exotic animals is a global problem that requires coordinated efforts from law enforcement agencies and the public.