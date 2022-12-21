Mumbai: Godrej Properties' site used to make ready-mix concrete, fire safety protocols violated, claims Kandivali resident

Mumbai: Twitter user alleges Kandivali Godrej Properties site used illegally to make RMC; claims no action taken yet | Twitter screengrab

Mumbai: An irked Twitter user has allged that the Godrej Properties site in Kandivali, Mumbai is being used to manufacture ready-mix-concrete or RMC and flouting all norms.

The netizen who lives near the under-construction site in a longer thread wrote that the continuous noise and air pollution from the construction site is a matter of concern for residents of the apartment around the property.

"Even after building is constructed there is no respite for residents living in the vicinity of Godrej Nest since Godrej Properties have started side business of using the site to sell RMC flouting all norms," wrote Twitter user who goes by the handle @SalilK10.

The same could not be verified independently.

Irked resident says, "I'm gonna tweet everyday till action is taken"

"Godrej Nest construction site now being used as a ready mix concrete factory to sell concrete to nearby construction sites. Rampant violation going on as @GodrejGroup @iGodrejproperty @GodrejAndBoyce are busy making money while the entire neighbouring residential," he had written.

According to his thread, the user has been raising concern with authorities like BMC, Mumbai Police apart from the company since December 12. Sharing visuals from the site, he complains about the "open flouting of norms" and said that "tax-paying citizens cope with continuous noise, sound pollution".

A fire was also reported at the site on Tuesday, December 20 which was later doused. Sharing a video of the same, the Twitter user had claimed that the construction sie flouts all fire safety protocols as well and that people struggled to put out fire in the building.

FPJ reached out to Godrej Properties for a comment; the story will be updated later.