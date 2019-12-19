Mumbai: Glass panels come off; corporator, officials hurt

Mumbai: Chairman of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Works Committee and two BMC officials sustained minor injuries on Wednesday afternoon when glass panels of the meeting hall room came off and fell on them.

The incident took place when one of the BMC meetings was going on where more than 15 corporators along with various civic officials and staff were present. "It was a narrow escape for many of the corporators and BMC employees," said a corporator.

He said it was by luck that Chairman of the Works Committee (City) Preeti Patankar of Shiv Sena escaped with minor bruises. The committee halls of the heritage structure were revamped five years ago, and the reason for the glass collapse is not known.