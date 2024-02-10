Mumbai Gives Solemn Funeral To Central Railway' Motorman Who Died In Unusual Circumstances, Train Services Disrupted

Deceased motorman Murlidhar Sharma |

In a sombre ceremony at Kalyan West on Saturday, nearly 500 railway workers bid farewell to Motorman Murlidhar Sharma, who tragically lost his life between Byculla and Sandhurst Road on Friday. The 54-year-old, hailing from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, had been a dedicated railway worker, joining Central Railways in 2002 and earning a promotion to motorman in November 2022.

Sharma's untimely death has left a profound impact on his colleagues, who gathered to mourn the loss of a respected and honest member of their community. Over 100 motormen, along with nearly 500 railway workers, expressed their shock and sorrow at the funeral.

The circumstances surrounding Sharma's demise have sparked discussions about the challenges faced by running staff. Union representatives claim that Sharma was under tremendous pressure, having missed a signal while driving a Panvel CSMT local earlier in the day.

Trespassing or suicide?

Survived by his wife Sapna and two children, a 12-year-old daughter, and a ten-year-old son, Sharma was the sole earner of the family. The loss has not only left an emotional void but has also raised questions about the mental health and well-being of railway staff.

While the railway authorities insist that the incident is a case of trespassing, social media platforms are buzzing with speculation about the possibility of suicide. The union's call for the railway administration to reconsider the challenges faced by running staff highlights the need for a comprehensive approach to address the mental health and working conditions of those responsible for the safe operation of trains.

"The tragic circumstances surrounding Motorman Murlidhar Sharma's death serve as a stark reminder of the pressures faced by railway workers. As the community mourns the loss of a dedicated colleague, it is imperative for the railway administration to introspect and implement measures to ensure the well-being of its staff, both in terms of mental health support and addressing operational challenges" said a motorman.

Disruption on Central Railway as Motorman's Funeral Leads to Train Cancellations

The Central Railways suburban service faced significant disruptions on Saturday, resulting in the cancellation of 147 suburban trains.

A spokesperson for Central Railways addressed the situation, revealing that approximately 88 local train services, crucial during the evening peak hours, were among the 147 trains cancelled throughout the day. The unexpected shortage of motormen created a domino effect, severely impacting the railway services.

The planned last rites and funeral, initially scheduled for Saturday at 12:00 noon, were delayed and eventually took place at 5 pm in Kalyan, after arrival of relative of deceased from Uttar Pradesh. This delay, compounded by the considerable number of Motormen attending the funeral, led to a shortage of available personnel for train operations.

Sources within the railway community added another layer to the disruption, pointing out that following Sharma’s demise, motormen had collectively decided to stop working extra hours, including overtime shifts. On Friday the Central Railways Mazdoor Sangh prominently displayed a board in the motorman running room at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) with a message saying, “No Extra”.