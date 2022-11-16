e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Giant Leatherback Turtle caught by fishermen in Uttan, released back into sea  

Mumbai: Giant Leatherback Turtle caught by fishermen in Uttan, released back into sea  

Leatherback turtles are protected under the Endangered Species Act.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Giant Leatherback Turtle caught in fishing net in Uttan, released back into sea   | FPJ
Follow us on

A group of fishermen from Uttan played good Samaritans for a giant leatherback turtle by safely releasing it back into the ocean. The fishermen who were on-board their vessel “Yajak” inadvertently caught the turtle on Tuesday. 

However, they safely released the turtleback into the ocean and filmed the entire process. Leatherback turtles are protected under the Endangered Species Act. Fishermen who release endangered marine species like leatherback turtles after an inadvertent capture are entitled to government compensation.  

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: City's AQI fares worse than Delhi

Mumbai updates: City's AQI fares worse than Delhi

Thane: Tribunal awards ₹ 49.3 lakh compensation to man for injuries suffered in road accident

Thane: Tribunal awards ₹ 49.3 lakh compensation to man for injuries suffered in road accident

Mumbai: Auto rickshaw union allowed to certify meters; activists flag conflict of interest

Mumbai: Auto rickshaw union allowed to certify meters; activists flag conflict of interest

Elgar case: Veteran actress Suhasini Mulay stands as surety for friend and activist Gautam Navlakha...

Elgar case: Veteran actress Suhasini Mulay stands as surety for friend and activist Gautam Navlakha...

Mumbai: Distressed Kalpataru homeowners protest at its Santacruz head office, say 'no clarity given...

Mumbai: Distressed Kalpataru homeowners protest at its Santacruz head office, say 'no clarity given...