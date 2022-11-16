Mumbai: Giant Leatherback Turtle caught by fishermen in Uttan, released back into sea  

Mumbai: Giant Leatherback Turtle caught in fishing net in Uttan, released back into sea | FPJ

A group of fishermen from Uttan played good Samaritans for a giant leatherback turtle by safely releasing it back into the ocean. The fishermen who were on-board their vessel “Yajak” inadvertently caught the turtle on Tuesday.

However, they safely released the turtleback into the ocean and filmed the entire process. Leatherback turtles are protected under the Endangered Species Act. Fishermen who release endangered marine species like leatherback turtles after an inadvertent capture are entitled to government compensation.