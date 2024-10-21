Mumbai: Ghatkopar Railway Station Redevelopment Nears 50% Completion; Second Phase Underway, Project Expected To Finish By 2027

Ghatkopar Railway Station Redevelopment Nears 50% Completion | FPJ

The redevelopment of Ghatkopar Railway Station, a critical hub in Mumbai Central Railways suburban network, is advancing steadily, with nearly 50% of the project already completed. The ambitious undertaking, spearheaded by the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC), aims to modernize the station and ease the congestion faced by over 4 lakh daily commuters. With an estimated cost of Rs 130 crore, the project is expected to bring significant improvements in passenger convenience and infrastructure. Under the phase-I of this project another set of two escalators commissioned in service on Friday at Ghatkopar East entry to the booking office.

According to MRVC, the redevelopment is divided into two phases. The first phase, which is almost nearing completion has delivered key upgrades such as improved footbridges, additional ticket counters, and partial roof replacements across the station and installation of 7 new escalators (including up and down) . Some final finishing touches remain, which are expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

The second phase, already underway, includes more extensive upgrades like the construction of new footbridges, installation of 7 escalators (including up and down), and the addition of four elevators. This phase is expected to be completed in 30 months, i.e by March/April 2027.

Sunil Udasi, Chief Public Relations Officer of MRVC, expressed confidence in the progress, stating, “Work on the first phase is almost complete, and the second phase is in full swing. We expect the full redevelopment to be finished by March/April 2027.”

"The redevelopment aims to alleviate the overcrowding at Ghatkopar Station, which serves as an interchange for both the Central Railway and the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro line. This metro route connects key residential and commercial hubs, such as Asalfa, Kamani, Narayan Nagar, and the Eastern Expressway" further added an official.

"An additional elevated deck is being constructed on the west side, above platform number one connecting to the alls platforms , to increase capacity, complementing the already completed deck on the east side. The installation of escalators, elevators, and new footbridges will also make the station more accessible, particularly for the elderly and physically challenged commuters" further added official.

According to MRVC, once completed, Ghatkopar Railway Station is set to become a modern transportation hub, serving as a model of urban infrastructure. The project will enhance connectivity between the metro and railway networks, making the station more commuter-friendly and easing the burden on Mumbai’s overstretched public transportation system.

"The progress so far points to a brighter future for Ghatkopar Station. When fully completed in April 2027, the redevelopment will provide a safer, more efficient, and accessible station for Mumbai’s growing number of daily commuters, significantly improving their travel experience" said an official.