 VIDEO: BEST Bus Catches Fire In Mumbai's Ghatkopar, Slows Traffic On LBS Road
The incident occurred around 1:30 pm near the Gandhi Nagar bridge on LBS Road. No injuries have been reported and the fire was doused at 2.10 pm, authorities informed. Investigation is underway.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, September 30, 2024, 04:44 PM IST
BEST bus caught fire on LBS Road | CCWA

Mumbai: A massive fire erupted in a BEST bus on LBS Road, in Ghatkopar on Monday. The incident occurred around 1:30 pm near the Ghandhi Nagar bridge on LBS Road. No injuries have been reported and the fire was doused at 2.10 pm, authorities informed.

Witnesses captured dramatic footage showing thick smoke and flames engulfing the vehicle, prompting an immediate response from the fire brigade. According to officials, the fire was reported at 1:24 pm to Traffic Police and was extinguished by approximately 2:10 pm.

Authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the fire, as several vehicles were passing through the area at the time of the incident. The Traffic Police have informed that vehicular movement at LBS Road is moving slow.

article-image

More details are awaited as the investigation continues.

