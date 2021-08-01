Mumbai: Ghatkopar-Mankhurd flyover open for commuters from August 1

The flyover to ease commuting from the eastern part of the city to Navi Mumbai in Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road (GMLR) has been thrown open for the public following its inauguration by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday.

The 2.9-km flyover is crucial for two-wheelers as it will reduce the travel time by 25 minutes on the congested Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road. The bridge will ease traffic especially on Baiganwadi Junction at Shivaji Nagar, by connecting it to the road leading towards Vashi.

The construction of flyover was started in 2016. The flyover was caught up in a controversy as Shiv Sena MP Rahul Shewale had demanded it to be named after Sufi saint Khwaja Gareeb Nawaj Moiunnidin Chisti. The BJP had opposed it and sought it to be named after Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The flyover has three south bound lanes and three north bound lanes, in total six lane flyover which is expected to easy traffic between Ghatkopar and Navi Mumbai as motorists will not have to face traffic congestion at Shivaji Nagar Junction, near Deonar dumping ground in Govandi.

The flyover project cost has increased to Rs 713 crore from the initial amount of Rs 576 crore. For delay, a fine of Rs 40 lakh has also been imposed on the contractor by the BMC.