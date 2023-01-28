Mumbai gets ready for Lollapalooza; here's how you can travel to the venue

Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai is getting ready to host one of the world’s biggest music festivals, Lollapalooza. This year has a line-up of over 40 international artists, with 26 award nominees. Over 60,000 fans are expected to attend the fest.

The festival will take place from January 28-29 over a span of two days. The line-up features several Indian and foreign artists who will be performing diverse genres.

How to travel

As per the instructions on Lollapalooza's official website, festival-goers can take the train to Mahalakshmi station. The venue is around 1 km away from there.

One can also opt to use private buses plying to & fro through four routes in Mumbai. The buses can be booked on via the Cityflo app.

Parking at the venue

As per the instructions on the website, there is no parking available at the venue. However, limited parking spots are available near Worli Dairy.

Shuttle bus services will also be provided from the parking lot to the nearest venue drop-off point.

Festival goers can use the Park + app to book their parking.

Traffic Diversions

In view of the festival, the traffic police have announced several diversions.

The Babasaheb Vichare Road (Bodyguard Lane) shall be one way from Keshavrao Khade Road to Regional Transport Office; it will be closed for vehicular traffic from the Regional Transport Office towards Keshavrao Khade Road.

The gate of Wellington Club on Keshavrao Khade Road shall remain closed to vehicular traffic.

There will be no U-turn on Keshavrao Khade Road between Haji Ali Junction and Mahalaxmi railway station.

Vehicles coming from Worli and Pedder Road towards Mahalaxmi Race Course shall move ahead to Mahalaxmi station and on to Saat Rasta Junction or towards Worli Naka or Senapati Bapat Road.

Vehicles dropping visitors at Mahalaxmi Race Course can enter through Gate no. 2 to drop off the visitors and take the road back to Mahalaxmi station through Gate no. 7.

There shall be no parking on roads around Mahalaxmi Race Course, Senapati Bapat Road and Keshavrao Khade Road.

There shall be no plying of heavy vehicles on Keshavrao Khade Road from Haji Ali Junction to Mahalaxmi station (both north and southbound) on the aforementioned dates.

