Lollapalooza 2023: 7 reasons why you should be super excited to attend the World's biggest music festival in Mumbai

For the first time in Asia, Lollapalooza, one of the world's largest music festivals, will be held in Mumbai. India will join Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, and Sweden as the eighth nation to host this yearly event.

This year Lollapalooza's line-up includes over 40 international artists, with 26 award nominees. Over 60,000 fans are expected to attend the festival. Ever since the first-ever India edition of the Chicago-based Lollapalooza festival was officially announced back in July, music festival regulars couldn't stop talking about it.

BookMyShow is the promoter and co-producer for the festival’s Indian edition along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents

Music lovers will have access to four stages that span the Mahalaxmi Race Course and are equipped with some of the city’s best food vendors.

With several renowned musical acts like Zhu and Japanese Breakfast making their India debut, Lollapalooza looks to bring an exclusively curated music experience to India.

Let's take a look at what's in store for music lovers.

The Lolla Food Park

In fact, ‘The Lolla Food Park,’ will be serving food from over 60 brands, featuring several dishes that are made exclusively for, and only available at Lollapalooza, like The Flippin’ Palooza, Lolla Waffle Cheese Cones and Lolla Bombay Dogs.

The Lolla Ferris Wheel

The race course is equipped with several 'instagrammable' spots, including the Lolla Ferris Wheel, which gives you a bird’s eye view of the festival, letting you catch a glimpse of performances from the top.

Out of the box activities

Lolla and its partners have also organised several 'out-of-the-box' activities — Levi’s will set up a pop-up ‘Tailorshop’ where attendees can customise a pair of jeans; ‘Bumble Hive,’ run by Bumble, allows fans to unwind between acts, recharge their phones, and grab some sweet snacks; Budweiser’s Beer Garden gives festival-goes a chance to grab a beer and stroll around between acts.

Lounge to relax

There’s also the Big Top Small Top tent, a lounge area for fans to relax in; the Lollapalooza India inflatable, which will hoist the India flag and make for the perfect Lolla picture; and the Lolla merch store, where attendees can get their fix of collectable Lolla gear.

Focus on inclusivity

Lollapalooza promises a great experience for all–focusing on intersectionality and inclusivity. Driven by BookASmile under the aegis of #LollaForChange, Lollapalooza welcomes people of all genders, sexualities, and physical and mental abilities. Sign language interpreters will be stationed at the main BudZ stage to interpret the headlining artist’s music for hearing-impaired attendees. Handicapped, visually and hearing-impaired attendees will have a specially-equipped team available for help and guidance through the festival’s zones.

Creating a safe space

Alongside partner organisations like 6 Degrees, Lollapalooza is focused on creating a safe space for members of the LGBTQIA+ community. A Quick Response Team is available for on-ground assistance and psychological safety with regard to sexual assault prevention, inclusivity, and mental health. Festival staff and crew have been sensitised on genders, pronouns, consent and other similar topics to ensure that attendees feel welcomed and respected. Gender-neutral restrooms are also available.

Environment first festival

Lollapalooza is also aiming to be an environment-first music festival. With waste segregation, waste management and zero garbage measures in place, as well as reduced single-use plastic and food waste management initiatives in place through community distribution, the festival hopes to adopt an environmentally-friendly festival model. Carbon emissions will also be reduced with the use of electric vehicles within the festival’s periphery.

Festival goers can also arrive at the venue using public transportation, via the CityFlo Buses that connect several areas of Mumbai to the venue. The #TakeTheTrain campaign also encourages attendees to take the train to Mahalaxmi Railway Station, where acoustic guitarists will give people their first taste of the music to come.

