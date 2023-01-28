Mumbai: Lollapalooza music fest comes to town, check traffic diversions here

Representative Image |

Mumbai: In view of the mega Lollapalooza Music Festival on January 28-29 at Mahalaxmi Race Course, in which several Indian and foreign artistes will perform EDM, Hip Hop, Pop and Rock genres, the traffic police have announced several diversions as a very large number of vehicles are expected to head towards the concert venue.

Lollapalooza is one of the world’s biggest music festivals and this year has a line-up of over 40 international artistes, with 26 award nominees. Over 60,000 fans are expected to attend the fest. For this, Race Course will also host the Lolla Food Park, Lolla Ferris Wheel, selfie spots, Lolla collectibles corner and out-of-the-box activities. The event also prides itself over environment-friendly measures like waste segregation and low carbon emissions.

Babasaheb Vichare Road (Bodyguard Lane) shall be one way from Keshavrao Khade Road to Regional Transport Office; it will be closed for vehicular traffic from the Regional Transport Office towards Keshavrao Khade Road.

The gate of Wellington Club on Keshavrao Khade Road shall remain closed to vehicular traffic.

There will be no U-turn on Keshavrao Khade Road between Haji Ali Junction and Mahalaxmi railway station.

Vehicles coming from Worli and Pedder Road towards Mahalaxmi Race Course shall move ahead to Mahalaxmi station and on to Saat Rasta Junction or towards Worli Naka or Senapati Bapat Road.

Vehicles dropping visitors at Mahalaxmi Race Course can enter through Gate no. 2 to drop off the visitors and take the road back to Mahalaxmi station through Gate no. 7.

There shall be no parking on roads around Mahalaxmi Race Course, Senapati Bapat Road and Keshavrao Khade Road.

There shall be no plying of heavy vehicles on Keshavrao Khade Road from Haji Ali Junction to Mahalaxmi station (both north and southbound) on the aforementioned dates.