Mumbai: Garage owner stabs man four times for parking outside his garage

A 32-year-old man was allegedly stabbed at least four times by a garage owner for allegedly parking a car near his garage. During the incident, the victim identified as Krishna Mishra sustained severe injuries to his neck and abdomen. Soon after the incident, the Wadala Truck Terminal (TT) Police arrested the garage owner Javed Chaudhary, 35, on the charges of attempt to murder.

According to the police, Chaudhary and Mishra live in the same area in Pratiksha Nagar, Sion, and had fought with each other previously as well over the same parking issue.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon around 1pm, when Mishra was about to park his car in an open space near Chaudhary's garage. Seeing him, Chaudhary came out and confronted him, which led to an argument. The argument turned ugly when Chaudhary allegedly removed a knife and stabbed Mishra four times in his abdomen and on his neck. Mishra was rushed to Lokmanya Tilak Municipal General Hospital where he had to undergo a surgery. His condition is stable now, said the police.

Prior to this incident, on January 30, an altercation had occurred between the two over the same parking issue. The matter went to the police station and they were released only after a warning, said the police.

Following the incident the Wadala TT Police arrested Chaudhary under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code. He was produced before the court on Wednesday, which remanded him to police custody, said the police.