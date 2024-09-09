 Mumbai: Ganpati Decoration On Kolkata Doctor Rape & Murder Theme Garners Attention
Decoration accompanying a Ganpati idol installed as part of the 10-day festival in a household in Kalina in Mumbai is garnering attention as it is themed on the issue of violence against women, which has come to the fore due to the brutal rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 09, 2024, 10:50 PM IST
article-image
Representative | File Image

The incident has triggered national outrage, with doctors going on strike recently in several states and citizens' groups holding protests daily seeking justice for the victim.

"The Kolkata horror and some other incidents across the country has raised concern about the safety of women. So I chose this theme for the decoration for the Ganpati festival this time," said Shubham Vanmala (28).

"It took me 15 days to complete the decoration. It has posters on the theme of crimes against women, cardboard models of the Supreme Court, the RG Kar facility, the West Bengal Assembly and a statue of the Lady of Justice," said Vanmala, a security in-charge in a private airline who has been creating decorations based on current affairs since 2018,

His past creations include the 9/11 attack and hospitals during the COVID pandemic.

He said he has no formal training from any art institute but comes up with such decorations due to his interest in current affairs etc.

"I hope Lord Ganesh gives harsh punishment to the accused in the Kolkata rape-murder case," he added.

The idol and the accompanying decoration are getting a steady stream of visitors at Vanmala's place, most of them appreciating it for the thoughtfulness and timing.

The festival, which started on September 7 will culminate on September 17.

