Mumbai: Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar to undergo open heart surgery

Iqbal Kaskar, brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, has been admitted to Sir Jamshetji Jeejeebhoy hospital on Friday morning after he complained of chest pain following which he has been advised to undergo open heart surgery.

“Kaskar was brought to the hospital at 11.05 am on Friday. Currently he is stable and under observation,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

Earlier on August 21, Kaskar was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital where he had undergone angiography on August 23 which revealed there is a triple vessel block due to which doctors advised him to undergo the bypass surgery.

“We will be re-evaluating his health parameters following which further decision of surgery will be taken by Kaskar and his family,” the doctor added.

The Enforcement Directorate took custody of Kaskar in February this year in connection with a money laundering case.

According to the doctors if a person is suffering from other ailments like diabetes or hypertension and there are too many blockages, then angioplasty won’t work.

In such cases, doctors advise bypass surgery. Now it is all up to the patient and their relatives to decide whether they want to continue treatment at JJ Hospital or a private hospital.