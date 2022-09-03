e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar to undergo open heart surgery

Mumbai: Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar to undergo open heart surgery

Earlier on August 21, Kaskar was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital where he had undergone angiography on August 23 which revealed there is a triple vessel block due to which doctors advised him to undergo the bypass surgery.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, September 03, 2022, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
Iqbal Kaskar |

Iqbal Kaskar, brother of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim, has been admitted to Sir Jamshetji Jeejeebhoy hospital on Friday morning after he complained of chest pain following which he has been advised to undergo open heart surgery.

“Kaskar was brought to the hospital at 11.05 am on Friday. Currently he is stable and under observation,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

Earlier on August 21, Kaskar was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the hospital where he had undergone angiography on August 23 which revealed there is a triple vessel block due to which doctors advised him to undergo the bypass surgery.

“We will be re-evaluating his health parameters following which further decision of surgery will be taken by Kaskar and his family,” the doctor added.

The Enforcement Directorate took custody of Kaskar in February this year in connection with a money laundering case.

According to the doctors if a person is suffering from other ailments like diabetes or hypertension and there are too many blockages, then angioplasty won’t work.

In such cases, doctors advise bypass surgery. Now it is all up to the patient and their relatives to decide whether they want to continue treatment at JJ Hospital or a private hospital.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai updates: Amid surge in illnesses in city, BMC ups RT-PCR and swine flu testing

Mumbai updates: Amid surge in illnesses in city, BMC ups RT-PCR and swine flu testing

Mumbai: Pilgrimage to mass, devotees do all to get closer to Mother Mary

Mumbai: Pilgrimage to mass, devotees do all to get closer to Mother Mary

Thane: Woman suffers stillbirth on way to clinic

Thane: Woman suffers stillbirth on way to clinic

Ganeshotsav 2022: Envoys soak in the sights and sounds in Mumbai

Ganeshotsav 2022: Envoys soak in the sights and sounds in Mumbai

Maharashtra cabinet expansion soon: Sudhir Mungantiwar

Maharashtra cabinet expansion soon: Sudhir Mungantiwar