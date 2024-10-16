Mumbai: Gangster Abu Salem Approaches TADA Court Seeking To Know Exact Date Of His Release From Prison

Gangster and 1993 bomb blasts accused Abu Salem | PTI

Mumbai: Gangster Abu Salem has approached the special TADA court to know the exact date of his release from prison after completion of his jail sentence.

In his application, the gangster has claimed that on July 20, he wrote a letter to the superintendent of Nashik prison, where he is lodged, for information on his days left in prison. He has pleaded for information on the date of release after taking into consideration the total period of incarceration, including the undertrial period, plus the conviction period and remission to which he would be entitled. He claimed that the authorities failed to respond to his pleas.

Claim Made By Gangster Abu Salem

Salem has claimed that he has completed more than 23 years and seven months in prison. He has pleaded with the court to direct the prison authorities to furnish him with the date of his release from Nashik Central Prison, upon completion of his imprisonment, or to let him know the days he still has to spend in prison.

The court has now asked the CBI and prison authorities to respond to his plea. This is Salem’s second attempt to know his release date. Salem was extradited to India in November 2005 for his involvement in the 1993 blasts and for the 1995 murder of Mumbai-based builder Pradeep Jain.