 Mumbai: Gangster Abu Salem Approaches TADA Court Seeking To Know Exact Date Of His Release From Prison
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Gangster Abu Salem Approaches TADA Court Seeking To Know Exact Date Of His Release From Prison

Mumbai: Gangster Abu Salem Approaches TADA Court Seeking To Know Exact Date Of His Release From Prison

He has pleaded for information on the date of release after taking into consideration the total period of incarceration, including the undertrial period, plus the conviction period and remission to which he would be entitled. He claimed that the authorities failed to respond to his pleas.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Wednesday, October 16, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Gangster and 1993 bomb blasts accused Abu Salem | PTI

Mumbai: Gangster Abu Salem has approached the special TADA court to know the exact date of his release from prison after completion of his jail sentence.

In his application, the gangster has claimed that on July 20, he wrote a letter to the superintendent of Nashik prison, where he is lodged, for information on his days left in prison. He has pleaded for information on the date of release after taking into consideration the total period of incarceration, including the undertrial period, plus the conviction period and remission to which he would be entitled. He claimed that the authorities failed to respond to his pleas.

Read Also
Maharashtra: ATS Probes Alleged Meeting Between Don's Girlfriend, Kenyan National, And Abu Salem In...
article-image

Claim Made By Gangster Abu Salem

Salem has claimed that he has completed more than 23 years and seven months in prison. He has pleaded with the court to direct the prison authorities to furnish him with the date of his release from Nashik Central Prison, upon completion of his imprisonment, or to let him know the days he still has to spend in prison.

FPJ Shorts
Cochin Shipyard Shares Dip Over 4% As 2-Day Offer-For-Sale Begins
Cochin Shipyard Shares Dip Over 4% As 2-Day Offer-For-Sale Begins
JLR India Achieves Record Sales: 3,214 Units Sold in First Half of FY25
JLR India Achieves Record Sales: 3,214 Units Sold in First Half of FY25
Delhi Assembly Elections: Former CM Arvind Kejriwal Set To Launch AAP Public Outreach Campaign Today
Delhi Assembly Elections: Former CM Arvind Kejriwal Set To Launch AAP Public Outreach Campaign Today
World Food Day 2024: 5 Interesting Facts About Food We Bet You Didn't Know
World Food Day 2024: 5 Interesting Facts About Food We Bet You Didn't Know

The court has now asked the CBI and prison authorities to respond to his plea. This is Salem’s second attempt to know his release date. Salem was extradited to India in November 2005 for his involvement in the 1993 blasts and for the 1995 murder of Mumbai-based builder Pradeep Jain.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: Mumbai Congress General Secretary Alhaz Javed R Shroff Joins Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP...

Maharashtra: Mumbai Congress General Secretary Alhaz Javed R Shroff Joins Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's NCP...

Mumbai: Gangster Abu Salem Approaches TADA Court Seeking To Know Exact Date Of His Release From...

Mumbai: Gangster Abu Salem Approaches TADA Court Seeking To Know Exact Date Of His Release From...

2020 Marine Drive Crash: Court Orders Police To Drop Charges Of Culpable Homicide Against Teen...

2020 Marine Drive Crash: Court Orders Police To Drop Charges Of Culpable Homicide Against Teen...

Mumbai: Fire In Andheri's Lokhandwala Complex Claims 3 Lives, Including 2 Senior Citizens

Mumbai: Fire In Andheri's Lokhandwala Complex Claims 3 Lives, Including 2 Senior Citizens

Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Former PMC Bank Managing Director Joy Thomas In Fraud Case

Mumbai: Sessions Court Grants Bail To Former PMC Bank Managing Director Joy Thomas In Fraud Case