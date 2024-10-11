 Maharashtra: ATS Probes Alleged Meeting Between Don's Girlfriend, Kenyan National, And Abu Salem In Nashik Jail Amid Suspicion
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: ATS Probes Alleged Meeting Between Don's Girlfriend, Kenyan National, And Abu Salem In Nashik Jail Amid Suspicion

Maharashtra: ATS Probes Alleged Meeting Between Don's Girlfriend, Kenyan National, And Abu Salem In Nashik Jail Amid Suspicion

Heena was accompanied by Kenyan national Madhati Chatur (65) during their alleged visit to the jail. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) learned about this visit and subsequently conducted inquiries with both individuals.

Ashish SinghUpdated: Friday, October 11, 2024, 11:31 PM IST
article-image
Gangster and 1993 bomb blasts accused Abu Salem | PTI

Mumbai: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) intensified its inquiries on Friday with Heena Kausar, the alleged girlfriend of gangster Abu Salem and a Kenyan national. who visited Nashik jail on Thursday to meet Salem. The inquiry has extended beyond 20 hours as of the time of News published.

According to preliminary details shared by officials, Heena was accompanied by Kenyan national Madhati Chatur (65) during their alleged visit to the jail. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) learned about this visit and subsequently conducted inquiries with both individuals. Preliminary details reveal that provided vague answers during questioning, and their statements regarding the purpose of the meeting with Abu Salem differed significantly.

During the inquiry, Madhati Chatur claimed he is a businessman who came to meet an inmate named Santosh Ambekar in nashik jai; and stated that he did not know Heena Kausar. However, sources noted that Chatur's visit to the jail raised suspicion because, instead of meeting Ambekar, he proceeded with Heena to meet Salem. Furthermore, both were ultimately not allowed to meet Salem, leading the agency to suspect that Chatur’s stated purpose of meeting Ambekar was merely a cover for the meeting with Abu Salem.

During questioning, Heena informed investigators that she had completed all necessary legal documentation for her meeting with Salem, but was unable to produce any relevant documents when asked by the ATS. Additionally, it emerged that Chatur also lacked the legal papers required for his visit to Ambekar. As a Kenyan citizen, he operates a hotel and land development business and allegedly entered India on a tourist visa.

FPJ Shorts
Dusshera: The Festival Which Marks The Victory Of Good Over Evil
Dusshera: The Festival Which Marks The Victory Of Good Over Evil
Navi Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates 25 NMMC Projects And 8 CIDCO Developments At Exhibition Centre In Vashi Ahead Of Elections
Navi Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates 25 NMMC Projects And 8 CIDCO Developments At Exhibition Centre In Vashi Ahead Of Elections
Maharashtra: ATS Probes Alleged Meeting Between Don's Girlfriend, Kenyan National, And Abu Salem In Nashik Jail Amid Suspicion
Maharashtra: ATS Probes Alleged Meeting Between Don's Girlfriend, Kenyan National, And Abu Salem In Nashik Jail Amid Suspicion
Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Set To Take Oath As CM On October 15; PM Modi And Top BJP Leaders To Attend Mega Event In Panchkula
Haryana: Nayab Singh Saini Set To Take Oath As CM On October 15; PM Modi And Top BJP Leaders To Attend Mega Event In Panchkula

A team of ATS officials from Mumbai has arrived in Nashik in the morning to continue their investigation.

In June, a special court under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) dismissed Salem's claims of threats to his life in prisons other than Taloja jail. The court stated that there was no malafide intent in transferring him to Nashik jail.

The decision to transfer Salem was made due to necessary repairs in the special cell at Taloja jail, where he was previously housed. Salem had petitioned against the transfer, citing alleged threats from rival gangs in other jails, but the special TADA court rejected his plea.

Read Also
ATS Interrogates Visitors of Mumbai Blast Accused Abu Salem in Nashik Jail
article-image

In his petition, Salem referenced two previous attacks against him: one at Arthur Road jail by Mustafa Dosa, a co-accused in the 1993 blast, and another orchestrated by Devendra Jagtap at Dosa's instigation while he was in Taloja jail.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates 25 NMMC Projects And 8 CIDCO Developments At Exhibition...

Navi Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates 25 NMMC Projects And 8 CIDCO Developments At Exhibition...

Maharashtra: ATS Probes Alleged Meeting Between Don's Girlfriend, Kenyan National, And Abu Salem In...

Maharashtra: ATS Probes Alleged Meeting Between Don's Girlfriend, Kenyan National, And Abu Salem In...

Mumbai: DRI Arrests Opium Cultivator From Madhya Pradesh, Busts Smuggling Syndicate With 9.69 Kg...

Mumbai: DRI Arrests Opium Cultivator From Madhya Pradesh, Busts Smuggling Syndicate With 9.69 Kg...

Mumbai: Relief For 132 EWS Homebuyers As MHADA Blocks Extra Development Fees By Thane Developer

Mumbai: Relief For 132 EWS Homebuyers As MHADA Blocks Extra Development Fees By Thane Developer

Maharashtra: CGST Cracks Down On 70 Shell Companies In Palghar, Busting ₹48.08 Crore Bogus ITC...

Maharashtra: CGST Cracks Down On 70 Shell Companies In Palghar, Busting ₹48.08 Crore Bogus ITC...