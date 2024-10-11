Maharashtra: ATS Probes Alleged Meeting Between Don's Girlfriend, Kenyan National, And Abu Salem In Nashik Jail Amid Suspicion

Gangster and 1993 bomb blasts accused Abu Salem | PTI

Mumbai: The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) intensified its inquiries on Friday with Heena Kausar, the alleged girlfriend of gangster Abu Salem and a Kenyan national. who visited Nashik jail on Thursday to meet Salem. The inquiry has extended beyond 20 hours as of the time of News published.

According to preliminary details shared by officials, Heena was accompanied by Kenyan national Madhati Chatur (65) during their alleged visit to the jail. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) learned about this visit and subsequently conducted inquiries with both individuals. Preliminary details reveal that provided vague answers during questioning, and their statements regarding the purpose of the meeting with Abu Salem differed significantly.

During the inquiry, Madhati Chatur claimed he is a businessman who came to meet an inmate named Santosh Ambekar in nashik jai; and stated that he did not know Heena Kausar. However, sources noted that Chatur's visit to the jail raised suspicion because, instead of meeting Ambekar, he proceeded with Heena to meet Salem. Furthermore, both were ultimately not allowed to meet Salem, leading the agency to suspect that Chatur’s stated purpose of meeting Ambekar was merely a cover for the meeting with Abu Salem.

During questioning, Heena informed investigators that she had completed all necessary legal documentation for her meeting with Salem, but was unable to produce any relevant documents when asked by the ATS. Additionally, it emerged that Chatur also lacked the legal papers required for his visit to Ambekar. As a Kenyan citizen, he operates a hotel and land development business and allegedly entered India on a tourist visa.

A team of ATS officials from Mumbai has arrived in Nashik in the morning to continue their investigation.

In June, a special court under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) dismissed Salem's claims of threats to his life in prisons other than Taloja jail. The court stated that there was no malafide intent in transferring him to Nashik jail.

The decision to transfer Salem was made due to necessary repairs in the special cell at Taloja jail, where he was previously housed. Salem had petitioned against the transfer, citing alleged threats from rival gangs in other jails, but the special TADA court rejected his plea.

Read Also ATS Interrogates Visitors of Mumbai Blast Accused Abu Salem in Nashik Jail

In his petition, Salem referenced two previous attacks against him: one at Arthur Road jail by Mustafa Dosa, a co-accused in the 1993 blast, and another orchestrated by Devendra Jagtap at Dosa's instigation while he was in Taloja jail.