Mumbai: Ganeshotsav Mandals Urged To Support 'BEST BACHAO' Campaign to Save Public Transport

Representational image |

Mumbai: In a bid to safeguard the future of Mumbai’s iconic public transport system, the 'BEST BACHAO' campaign has launched an urgent appeal to Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav mandals. The campaign, led by Shashank Rao, is calling for the mandals to incorporate the theme 'BEST BACHAO' in their Ganeshotsav decorations to raise awareness about the critical state of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking.

The 'BEST BACHAO' campaign represents a critical effort to preserve Mumbai’s public transport heritage. As Ganeshotsav approaches, organizers hope that the festival’s widespread visibility will help rally support to prevent the decline of one of Mumbai’s essential services.

The campaign seeks to address the alarming reduction in the number of self-owned buses in BEST’s fleet. Currently, BEST operates 3,153 buses, but only 1,072 are owned by the undertaking, with the remaining 2,081 buses on wet lease from various contractors. This significant reduction in self-owned buses has raised concerns about the future viability of BEST’s transport services.

Mumbai, known for its vibrant Ganeshotsav celebrations, is urged to use this cultural event to spotlight the importance of maintaining a robust public transport system. Rao highlighted the dual significance of the BEST bus service as a crucial lifeline for the city and Ganeshotsav as a cultural cornerstone. “The BEST bus service is essential for daily life in Mumbai, while Ganeshotsav represents the city's cultural identity. We need to unite these two aspects to draw attention to the pressing issue facing BEST,” Rao said.

The campaign underscores the urgency of the situation: if no new buses are acquired, the number of BEST-owned buses could drop to just 775 by March 31, 2025, and to a mere 251 by November 2025. "Without immediate intervention, BEST’s services could be shut after December 2025" sated Rao.

Rao attributes the problem to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) failure to fund the procurement of new buses since 2019. According to Rao, the MoU signed between BEST management and unions, which promised a fleet of 3,337 self-owned buses, remains unfulfilled.

The campaign is urging Ganeshotsav mandals to use their platforms to advocate for the necessary support to secure BEST’s future. Creative visual displays, including replicas of BEST buses and informative posters, are part of the strategy to engage the public and prompt action from municipal authorities.