Maharashtra: Railway Announces Additional Special Trains For Ganpati Festival 2024 To Handle Increased Passenger Traffic; Check Details

Attention! Railway To Run Additional AC Special Trains Between Pune And Danapur

Good News for Passengers It has been decided by railway to run following additional special trains to clear the extra rush of passengers during Ganpati Festival - 2024.

1) Train no. 01131 / 01132 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Ratnagiri - Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special (Bi-Weekly):

Train No. 01131 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Ratnagiri Special (Bi-Weekly) will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 8 pm on Friday & Saturday i.e. 06/09/2024, 07/09/2024, 13/09/2024 & 14/09/2024. Train will reach Ratnagiri at 04:50 am on the next day.

Train No. 01132 Ratnagiri - Lokmanya Tilak (T) (Bi-Weekly) Special will leave from Ratnagiri at 08:40 am on Saturday & Sunday i.e. 07/09/2024, 08/09/2024, 14/09/2024 & 15/09/2024. Train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 5:15 pm on the same day.

Train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road & Sangameshwar Road station.

Composition : Total 21 LHB Coaches = 2 Tier AC - 02 Coaches, 3 Tier AC - 06 Coaches, Sleeper – 08 Coaches, General - 03 Coaches, Generator Car - 01, SLR – 01.

2) Train no. 01447 / 01448 Pune Jn. - Ratnagiri - Pune Jn. Special (Weekly):

Train No. 01447 Pune Jn. - Ratnagiri Special (Weekly) will leave from Pune Jn. at 00:25 am on Saturday i.e 07/09/2024 & 14/09/2024. Train will reach Ratnagiri at 11:50 am on the same day.

Train No. 01448 Ratnagiri - Pune Jn. Special (Weekly) will leave from Ratnagiri at 5.50 pm on Sunday i.e 08/09/2024 & 15/09/2024. Train will reach Pune Jn. at 05:00 am on the next day.

Train will halt at Chinchwad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road & Sangameshwar Road station.

Composition : Total 22 Coaches = 2 Tier AC - 01 Coach, 3 Tier AC - 04 Coaches, Sleeper – 11 Coaches, General - 04 Coaches, SLR – 02.

3) Train no. 01444 / 01443 Ratnagiri - Panvel - Ratnagiri Special (Weekly):

Train No. 01444 Ratnagiri - Panvel Special (Weekly) will leave from Ratnagiri at 5:50 pm hrs on Saturday i.e. 07/09/2024 & 14/09/2024. Train will reach Panvel at 01:30 am on the next day.

Train No. 01443 Panvel - Ratnagiri Special (Weekly) will leave from Panvel at 04.40 am on Sunday i.e. 08/09/2024 & 15/09/2024. Train will reach Ratnagiri at 11:50 am on the same day.

Train will halt at Sangameshwar Road, Aravali Road, Sawarda, Chiplun, Khed, Karanjadi, Veer, Mangaon, Roha & Pen station.

Composition : Total 22 Coaches = 2 Tier AC - 01 Coach, 3 Tier AC - 04 Coaches, Sleeper – 11 Coaches, General - 04 Coaches, SLR – 02.

4) Train no. 01445 / 01446 Pune Jn. - Ratnagiri - Pune Jn. Special (Weekly):

Train No. 01445 Pune Jn. - Ratnagiri Special (Weekly) will leave from Pune Jn. at 00:25 am on Tuesday i.e 10/09/2024. Train will reach Ratnagiri at 11:50 am on the same day.

Train No. 01446 Ratnagiri - Pune Jn. Special (Weekly) will leave from Ratnagiri at 5.50 pm on Wednesday i.e 11/09/2024. Train will reach Pune Jn. at 05:00 am on the next day.

Train will halt at Chinchwad, Talegaon, Lonavala, Kalyan, Panvel, Pen, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road & Sangameshwar Road station.

Composition : Total 20 LHB Coaches = 2 Tier AC - 03 Coaches, 3 Tier AC - 15 Coaches, Generator Car - 01, SLR – 01.

5) Train no. 01442 / 01441 Ratnagiri - Panvel - Ratnagiri Special (Weekly):

Train No. 01442 Ratnagiri - Panvel Special (Weekly) will leave from Ratnagiri at 5:50 pm on Tuesday i.e. 10/09/2024. Train will reach Panvel at 01:30 am on the next day.

Train No. 01441 Panvel - Ratnagiri Special (Weekly) will leave from Panvel at 04.40 am hrs on Wednesday i.e. 11/09/2024. Train will reach Ratnagiri at 11:50 am on the same day.

Train will halt at Sangameshwar Road, Aravali Road, Sawarda, Chiplun, Khed, Karanjadi, Veer, Mangaon, Roha & Pen station.

Total 20 LHB Coaches = 2 Tier AC - 03 Coaches, 3 Tier AC - 15 Coaches, Generator Car - 01, SLR – 01.

For detailed halts & timings of above trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Passengers are requested to kindly avail the services.