Maharashtra: Ganpati Special Trains Tickets Booked In Minutes After Reservation Window Opens; Railways On Toes To Handle Massive Rush

Indian Railways Faces Criticism After 92 Derailments Reported From July 2021 To June 2024; Safety Concerns Heightened | Representative Image

Mumbai: The waiting lists skyrocketed to between 700-800 for all 258 special trains announced by Central and Western Railways within minutes of the railways announcing bookings for Ganpati special trains. Bookings for these special trains, which Central Railways (CR) announced in the third week of July, began over the weekend.

CR is reportedly running 202 Ganpati special trains, while Western Railways (WR) is operating 56, considering the high demand for areas like Sawantwadi, Kudal, Ratnagiri and Kankavali.

“The tickets were sold out in less than five minutes. We will try to operate as many special trains as possible and add additional coaches to the existing trains until the last moment before the festival begins,” an official from Konkan Railway informed Hindustan Times.

'Booking Not Allowed' Notice Put Up On App After Tickets Get Sold

The demand is so intense that railway officials have been forced to curtail bookings for these trains. On ticket booking apps and websites, a notice stating 'Booking Not Allowed' has been put up. Fares for regular Rajdhani-type trains range from Rs 1100 to Rs 2000, depending on the class (3AC, 2AC, or 1AC).

Meanwhile, tickets for regular trains like Tutari Express, Matsyagandha Express, and Konkan Kanya Express range from Rs 265 to Rs 1100. Premium tatkal tickets for Rajdhani trains are being sold for Rs 3600 to Rs 4900 per ticket. Private buses are also full, with each seat costing Rs 2000-3000 depending on demand. “How will a common man travel?” asked Subhas Gupta, president of Rail Yatri Sangh while speaking to HT.

More Trains Expected To Run Depending On Demand

According to the report citing Central Railway sources, more special trains may be added in response to the high demand. Senior officials reportedly mentioned that more than 50 additional special trains for Konkan could be operated if space is available.

Read Also Western Railway To Operate 6 Ganpati Special Trains To Key Destinations; Check Details

Passengers are also voicing complaints about the drive to remove waitlisted passengers from long-distance trains. Passenger associations have received complaints about this policy, especially when waitlisted passengers, travelling with families, are asked to leave. CR authorities implemented this measure in mid-June after valid ticket holders objected to waitlisted passengers occupying seats.

Railways On Toes To Accomodate Massive Rush During Peak Season

The overwhelming demand for Ganpati special trains brings the challenges faced by the railways in managing the festive rush. Despite efforts to accommodate as many passengers as possible, the high waiting lists and the rapid sell-out of tickets highlight the need for additional capacity and more efficient booking management. With the festival approaching, the railways are working to address these issues, but the situation remains challenging for many travellers.