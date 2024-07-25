Western Railway To Operate 6 Ganpati Special Trains To Key Destinations; Check Details | Representational Image

For the convenience of passengers and with a view to clear the extra rush during the Ganpati Festival 2024, Western Railway will run Special Trains on Special fare between Mumbai Central – Thokur, Mumbai Central – Sawantwadi Road, Bandra Terminus – Kudal, Ahmedabad – Kudal, Vishvamitri - Kudal & Ahmedabad – Mangaluru stations.

According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

1. Train No. 09001/09002 Mumbai Central – Thokur Weekly Special [6 Trips]

Train No. 09001 Mumbai Central – Thokur Weekly Special will depart from Mumbai Central every Tuesday at 12.00 hrs. and will reach Thokur at 08.50 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 03rd to 17th September, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09002 Thokur – Mumbai Central Weekly Special will depart from Thokur every Wednesday at 11.00 hrs. and will arrive Mumbai Central at 07.05 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 04th to 18th September, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Karwar, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

2. Train No. 09009/09010 Mumbai Central – Sawantwadi Road Special [26 Trips]

Train No. 09009 Mumbai Central – Sawantwadi Road Special will depart from Mumbai Central Daily (except Tuesday) at 12.00 hrs. and will reach Sawantwadi Road at 02.30 hrs, the next day. This train will run from 2nd to 16th September, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09010 Sawantwadi Road – Mumbai Central Special will depart Sawantwadi Road Daily (except Wednesday) at 04.50 hrs and will arrive Mumbai Central at 20.10 hrs., the same day. This train will run from 3rd to 17th September, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg and Kudal station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

3. Train No. 09015/09016 Bandra Terminus – Kudal Weekly Special [6 Trips]

Train No. 09015 Bandra Terminus – Kudal Weekly Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 14.40 hrs. and will reach Kudal at 03.30 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 05th to 19th September, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09016 Kudal - Bandra Terminus Weekly Special will depart from Kudal every Friday at 04.30 hrs. and will arrive Bandra Terminus at 18.15 hrs. the same day. This train will run from 06th to 20th September, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Borivali, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg station in both directions.

This train comprises of General Second Class Seating coaches

4. Train No. 09412/09411 Ahmedabad - Kudal Weekly Special [6 Trips]

Train No. 09412 Ahmedabad – Kudal Weekly Special will depart from Ahmedabad every Tuesday at 09.30 hrs. and will reach Kudal at 03.30 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 03rd to 17th September, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09411 Kudal – Ahmedabad Weekly Special will depart from Kudal every Wednesday at 04.30 hrs. and will reach Ahmedabad at 23.45 hrs. the same day. This train will run from 04th to 18th September, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Vadodara, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches.

5. Train No. 09150/09149 Vishvamitri - Kudal Weekly Special [6 Trips]

Train No. 09150 Vishvamitri - Kudal Weekly Special will depart from Vishvamitri every Monday at 10.00 hrs and will reach Kudal at 03.30 hrs the next day. This train will run from 02nd to 16th September, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09149 Kudal - Vishvamitri Weekly Special will depart from Kudal every Tuesday at 04.30 hrs and will reach Vishvamitri at 22.00 hrs the same day. This train will run from 03rd to 17th September, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Palghar, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Veer, Karanjadi, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Aravali Road, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Adavali, Vilavade, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Nandgaon Road, Kankavali and Sindhudurg station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

6. Train No. 09424/09423 Ahmedabad – Mangaluru Weekly Special [6 Trips]

Train No. 09424 Ahmedabad – Mangaluru Weekly Special will depart from Ahmedabad every Friday at 16.00 hrs. and will reach Mangaluru at 19.45 hrs. the next day. This train will run from 06th to 20th September, 2024. Similarly, Train No. 09423 Mangaluru – Ahmedabad Weekly Special will depart from Mangaluru every Saturday at 22.10 hrs. and will reach Ahmedabad at 02.15 hrs. on Monday. This train will run from 07th to 21st September, 2024.

Enroute this train will halt at Nadiad, Anand, Vadodara, Bharuch, Surat, Vapi, Vasai Road, Panvel, Roha, Mangaon, Khed, Chiplun, Sawarda, Sangameshwar Road, Ratnagiri, Rajapur Road, Vaibhavwadi Road, Kankavali, Sindhudurg, Kudal, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim, Karmali, Madgaon, Canacona, Karwar, Ankola, Gokarna Road, Kumta, Murdeshwar, Bhatkal, Mookambika Road Byndoor, Kundapura, Udupi, Mulki and Surathkal station in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class Coaches.

The booking for Train Nos. 09001, 09009, 09015, 09412, 09150 & 09424 will open from 28th July, 2024 at all PRS Counters and on IRCTC website. The above trains will run as Special Train on Special Fare. For detailed information regarding timings of halts and composition, passengers may please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.