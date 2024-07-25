Western Railway Train Services Affected Due To Double Line Work Between Dharewada, Siddhapur, And Chhapi Stations From July 26; Details Inside | Representational Image

Due to Non - Interlocking work in connection with Double Line between Dharewada – Siddhapur - Chhapi station on Mahesana - Palanpur section of Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway, a block will be undertaken from 26th July, 2024. Due to this block few WR trains will remain cancelled, partially cancelled and diverted.

According to Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the details of these trains are as under:

_Cancellation of Trains:_

1. Train No. 09437 Mahesana – Abu Road from 25th July, 2024 to 29th July, 2024.

2. Train No. 09438 Abu Road – Mahesana from 26th July, 2024 to 30th July, 2024.

_Partially Cancellation of Trains:_

1. Train No. 14821 Jodhpur – Sabarmati Express of 29th July, 2024 will run upto Abu Road and will be partially cancelled between Abu Road & Sabarmati.

2. Train No. 14822 Sabarmati – Jodhpur Express of 30th July, 2024 will originate from Abu Road and will be partially cancelled between Sabarmati & Abu Road.

_Diversion of Trains:_

The following trains will be diverted on Mahesana – Patan – Bhildi – Palanpur route:

1. Train No. 12480 Bandra Terminus – Jodhpur Suryanagari Express from 26th July, 2024 to 29th July, 2024.

2. Train No. 12216 Bandra Terminus – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Garibrath Express from 26th July, 2024 & 28th July, 2024.

3. Train No. 14702 Bandra Terminus – Shri Ganganagar Aravali Express from 26th July, 2024 to 28th July, 2024 will not have a halt at Unjha, Siddhapur and Chhapi station.

4. Train No. 12959 Bandra Terminus – Bhuj Express of 27th July, 2024 will not have a halt at Palanpur and Disa stations.

5. Train No. 22965 Bandra Terminus – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express of 26th July, 2024.

6. Train No. 22451 Bandra Terminus – Chandigarh Superfast Express of 29th July, 2024.

7. Train No. 19027 Bandra Terminus – Jammu Tawi Vivek Express of 27th July, 2024.

8. Train No. 22931 Bandra Terminus – Jaisalmer Superfast Express of 26th July, 2024 will not have a halt at Unjha station.

9. Train No. 22915 Bandra Terminus – Hisar Superfast Express of 29th July, 2024.

10. Train No. 12989 Dadar – Ajmer Superfast Express of 27th July, 2024 will not have a halt at Unjha station.

11. Train No. 14708 Dadar – Lalgarh Ranakpur Express from 26th July, 2024 to 29th July, 2024.

12. Train No. 09557 Bhavnagar – Delhi Cantt Special of 26th July, 2024.

13. Train No. 19415 Sabarmati – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express of 28th July, 2024.

14. Train No. 14312 Bhuj – Bareilly Express of 26th July, 2024.

15. Train No. 20937 Porbandar – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Express of 27th July, 2024.

16. Train No. 19269 Porbandar – Muzaffarpur Express of 26th July, 2024.

17. Train No. 16532 Ksr Bengaluru – Ajmer Express of 26th July, 2024.

18. Train No. 19411 Sabarmati – Daulatpur Chowk Express from 26th July, 2024 to 28th July, 2024 will not have a halt at Unjha & Siddhapur stations.

19. Train No. 19409 Sabarmati – Gorakhpur Express of 27th July, 2024.

20. Train No. 19401 Sabarmati – Lucknow Express of 29th July, 2024.

21. Train No. 12462 Sabarmati – Jodhpur Vande Bharat Express from 26th July, 2024 to 29th July, 2024.

22. Train No. 22548 Sabarmati – Gwalior Superfast Express of 26th July, 2024 & 27th July, 2024.

23. Train No. 12548 Sabarmati – Agra Cantt Superfast Express of 28th July, 2024 & 29th July, 2024.

24. Train No. 15270 Sabarmati – Muzaffarpur Jansadharan Express of 27th July, 2024.

25. Train No. 09425 Sabarmati – Haridwar Special from 26th July, 2024 & 29th July, 2024.

26. Train No. 12957 Sabarmati – New Delhi Swarna Jayanti Rajdhani Express from 26th July, 2024 to 29th July, 2024.

27. Train No. 12915 Sabarmati – Delhi Ashram Express from 26th July, 2024 to 29th July, 2024 will not have a halt at Unjha station.

28. Train No. 19031 Ahmedabad – Yog Nagari Rishikesh Yoga Express from 26th July, 2024 to 29th July, 2024 will not have halt at Unjha and Siddhapur stations.

29. Train No. 19223 Gandhinagar Capital – Jammu Tawi Express from 26th July, 2024 to 29th July, 2024 will not have halt at Unjha and Siddhapur stations.

30. Train No. 19107 Bhavnagar – Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Janmabhoomi Express of 28th July, 2024.

31. Train No. 19565 Okha – Dehradun of 26th July, 2024 will not have halt at Unjha and Siddhapur stations.

32. Train No. 16312 Kochuveli – Shri Ganganagar Express of 27th July, 2024.

33. Train No. 11090 Pune – Bhagat Ki Kothi Express of 28th July, 2024.

34. Train No. 07055 Kacheguda – Hisar Special of 25th July, 2024.

35. Train No. 22498 Tiruchchirappalli – Shri Ganganagar Humsafar Express of 26th July, 2024.

36. Train No. 20823 Puri – Ajmer Superfast Express of 25th July, 2024 will not have a halt at Unjha station.

37. Train No. 16210 Mysuru – Ajmer Express of 25th July, 2024.

38. Train No. 07053 Kacheguda – Lalgarh Special of 27th July, 2024.

39. Train No. 22663 Chennai Egmore – Jodhpur Express of 27th July, 2024.

40. Train No. 16587 Yashvantpur – Bikaner Express from 26th July, 2024 & 28th July, 2024.

41. Train No. 22476 Coimbatore – Hisar AC Express of 27th July, 2024.