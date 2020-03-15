Mumbai: From where to get your diagnostic kit to the dos and don'ts, here's how BMC is tackling the coronavirus outbreak

BMC on its new website said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had reviewed the preparedness and provided his valuable inputs and Mayor Kishoritai Pednekar also met the team to review the infrastructure of the city.

Now, after the meeting the Maharashtra government is looking to expand the number hospitals to quarantine people with suspected symptoms. As of now, the patients are being tested and treated only at Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli. CREDAI-MCHI have been asked to identify and designate 4-5 ideal buildings as quarantine locations if required.

Moreover, Seven Hills Hospital building in Andheri East is proposed to be a quarantine facility and is being equipped with facilities for the same.

The MCGM Centre for Municipal Capacity Building and Research (MCMCR) building at Chandivali, Powai is yet another spot being prepared for quarantine in case of an emergency, said the BMC on the website.

In addition to this, BMC is also looking to add more hospitals to the list apart from Kasturba hospital in case someone tests positive.