Mumbai: From where to get your diagnostic kit to the dos and don'ts, here's how BMC is tackling the coronavirus outbreak

Amid the coronavirus outbreak that has hit India, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has taken steps to brace itself to fight the battle against the deadly virus. It has launched a new micro-website 'Stop Coronavirus in Mumbai' with a message "Don't panic. Follow credible information. Take simple measures to protect yourselves. Stay Safe." It has also listed down certain guidlines for Mumbaikars to follow amid the scare and advised people to not panic during such times.
A list of where to get help and Do's and Dont's for everyone, those with symptoms, support teams, and travellers has been listed on its website with credible links to it.
Additionally, in order to effectively respond to the outbreak of the virus, they have also activated 1916 helpline number and any assistance needed will be immediately fulfilled. BMC said that the staff is regularly being trained under the guidance of doctors.
BMC on its new website said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had reviewed the preparedness and provided his valuable inputs and Mayor Kishoritai Pednekar also met the team to review the infrastructure of the city.
Now, after the meeting the Maharashtra government is looking to expand the number hospitals to quarantine people with suspected symptoms. As of now, the patients are being tested and treated only at Kasturba Hospital in Chinchpokli. CREDAI-MCHI have been asked to identify and designate 4-5 ideal buildings as quarantine locations if required.
Moreover, Seven Hills Hospital building in Andheri East is proposed to be a quarantine facility and is being equipped with facilities for the same.
The MCGM Centre for Municipal Capacity Building and Research (MCMCR) building at Chandivali, Powai is yet another spot being prepared for quarantine in case of an emergency, said the BMC on the website.
In addition to this, BMC is also looking to add more hospitals to the list apart from Kasturba hospital in case someone tests positive.
HBT Trauma Care Hospital, Jogeshwari East, Bandra Bhabha Hospital, Bandra West, Kurla Bhabha Hospital, Kurla West and Rajawadi Hospital, Ghatkopar East are, at the moment, being prepared for the admission of patients who test positive.
Now, with the increasing number of suspected cases, SRL Diagnostics and Metropolis Labs that are private laboratories will be providing diagnostic tests for COVID-19.
More updates on the laboratories will be informed soon.
Earlier, BMC Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi convened a meeting to take an update and consult with health experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Indian Medical Association (IMA), heads of major entry hubs such as the Mumbai Port Trust and the Railways, health officers from the Maharashtra State Government, medical staff from BMC's hospitals and heads of major private hospitals in Mumbai.
The total number of people who have succumbed to the coronavirus pandemic has gone up to 5,839 and the number of people to test positive for the deadly virus is 156,791 at the moment.
In India two persons have died due to it, while 107 persons have been tested positive. In Maharashtra, 32 cases have been reported so far.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)