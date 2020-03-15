Coronavirus Updates in India: Here are state-wise helpline numbers in case of emergency

Across the world, the total number of people who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic has gone up to 5,839 and the number of people to test positive for the deadly virus is 156,791 at the moment.
In India also two people have lost their lives to the deadly virus, while 107 have been tested positive so far.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Friday shared a list of helpline numbers for all the states and union territories across the country.
Here are state-wise helpline numbers in case of emergency:
1. Andhra Pradesh - 0866-2410978
2. Arunachal Pradesh - 9436055743
3. Assam - 6913347770
4. Bihar - 104
5. Chhattisgarh - 077122-35091
6. Goa - 104
7. Gujarat - 104
8. Haryana - 8558893911
9. Himachal Pradesh - 104
10. Jharkhand - 104
11. Karnataka - 104
12. Kerala - 0471-2552056
13. Madhya Pradesh - 0755-2527177
14. Maharashtra - 020-26127394
15. Manipur- 3852411688
16. Meghalaya - 108
17. Mizoram - 102
18. Nagaland - 7005539653
19. Odisha - 9439994859
20. Punjab - 104
21. Rajasthan - 0141-2225624
22. Sikkim - 104
23. Tamil Nadu - 044-29510500
24. Telangana - 104
25. Tripura - 0381-2315879
26. Uttarakhand - 104
27. Uttar Pradesh - 18001805145
28. West Bengal - 3323412600
29. Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 03192-232102
30. Chandigarh - 9779558282
31. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 104
32. Delhi - 011-22307145
33. Jammu - 01912520982
34. Kashmir - 01942440283
35. Ladakh - 09182256462
36. Lakshadweep - 104
37. Puducherry - 104
The central helpline number is 011-23978046.
