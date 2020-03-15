Coronavirus Updates in India: Here are state-wise helpline numbers in case of emergency

Across the world, the total number of people who have lost their lives due to the coronavirus pandemic has gone up to 5,839 and the number of people to test positive for the deadly virus is 156,791 at the moment.

In India also two people have lost their lives to the deadly virus, while 107 have been tested positive so far.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy on Friday shared a list of helpline numbers for all the states and union territories across the country.

Here are state-wise helpline numbers in case of emergency:

1. Andhra Pradesh - 0866-2410978

2. Arunachal Pradesh - 9436055743

3. Assam - 6913347770

4. Bihar - 104

5. Chhattisgarh - 077122-35091

6. Goa - 104

7. Gujarat - 104

8. Haryana - 8558893911

9. Himachal Pradesh - 104

10. Jharkhand - 104

11. Karnataka - 104

12. Kerala - 0471-2552056

13. Madhya Pradesh - 0755-2527177

14. Maharashtra - 020-26127394

15. Manipur- 3852411688

16. Meghalaya - 108

17. Mizoram - 102

18. Nagaland - 7005539653

19. Odisha - 9439994859

20. Punjab - 104

21. Rajasthan - 0141-2225624

22. Sikkim - 104

23. Tamil Nadu - 044-29510500

24. Telangana - 104

25. Tripura - 0381-2315879

26. Uttarakhand - 104

27. Uttar Pradesh - 18001805145

28. West Bengal - 3323412600

29. Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 03192-232102

30. Chandigarh - 9779558282

31. Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu - 104

32. Delhi - 011-22307145

33. Jammu - 01912520982

34. Kashmir - 01942440283

35. Ladakh - 09182256462

36. Lakshadweep - 104

37. Puducherry - 104

The central helpline number is 011-23978046.