Mumbai: From Tulsi to Vihar Lake - Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on September 21

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 99.41 percent on Tuesday. The water level in the lakes was 98.29 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,38,850 million litres of water or 99.41 percent on Tuesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 98.01 percent, while in 2019 the water stock was 98.04 percent.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar, and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively. On 11 September, 5 gates of Bhatsa lake were opened.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.75 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 99.99 percent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 97.57 percent, Upper Vaitarna has 99.58 percent, Bhatsa 99.66 percent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rain with the possibility of heavy spells at isolated places.

The IMD on Tuesday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 14.54 mm, 20.66 mm and 17.65 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.42 metres is expected at 12.15 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 0.77 metres is likely to occur at 6.21 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, IMD on Monday said that fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls is very likely over east Rajasthan during next five days, and over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh during next four days, and over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Gujarat during next three days.

Odisha is likely to receive a fresh spell of heavy rainfall from September 26 owing to a fresh cyclonic circulation, the IMD said on Monday.

The IMD said the current isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall activity is very likely to continue over Gangetic West Bengal and north Odisha till September 21. A cyclonic circulation is likely to develop over east-central and adjoining northeast Bay of Bengal around September 25.

"It is likely to move west-northwestwards and reach the Odisha coast during subsequent 48 hours. Under its influence, a fresh spell of heavy rainfall is likely over Odisha and adjoining areas from September 26," the IMD said. Isolated heavy rainfall activity is likely to continue over east Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh till September 23, the IMD added.

(With inputs from PTI)

