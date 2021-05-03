Mumbai: From today, citizens above 45 years can go in for second COVID-19 vaccination dose

Mumbai: Twenty lakh beneficiaries are on the waiting list for their second dose of the Covid vaccine, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. According to civic data, so far, 25 lakh registered beneficiaries have taken their first dose, while only five lakh have taken the second dose. But the others will have to wait until the civic body gets adequate vaccines to restart the vaccination drive for all adults. Officials said they need at least one lakh doses daily to achieve their target, so that all those waiting for their second dose will get their jabs phase-wise, depending on the date of the first dose.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the BMC announced that all 45-plus could go to civic-run Covid centres for their second dose, starting May 4. But at the time this report was being filed, word was that they were awaiting the arrival of vaccine doses on Monday night, which would then be distributed to their centres. “45aboves may walk-in ONLY for their second dose with their first dose certificate/sms,” BMC tweeted.

In all, 60 Covid vaccine centres will be re-activated tomorrow and only frontline workers and those 45-plus, who have already received their first dose will get their shots.

According to vaccine data, 24.56 lakh registered beneficiaries have been vaccinated, of whom 19.56 lakh have taken the first dose, while only 4.91 lakh have taken their second doses, so far, since the drive for this group began on April 1.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani cited the shortage of vaccines for most beneficiaries having been unable to get their second doses. However, now, at the centres, priority is being given to beneficiaries coming in for their second doses. “We need at least one lakh vaccine doses daily, to give second jabs to at least 50,000 such beneficiaries daily. Currently, 20 lakh beneficiaries are waiting for a second jab, but this number will rise if we don't get adequate vaccine stock,” he said.

“We have 136 vaccines centres which are capable of vaccinating 75,000 people daily. But without vaccines, we cannot do anything,” Kakani said.

Civic officials say the current vaccination drive scenario is a far cry from the initial days, as now, people are coming forward in large numbers to get inoculated and this is leading to chaos. Because of the limited vaccine stock, beneficiaries prefer to visit select vaccine centres, thereby increasing the workload at such centres, officials said.

“Earlier, when we had enough stock, citizens were hesitant, but now, everyone wants to get vaccinated. Now, priority will be given to beneficiaries based on the date of their first dose. We would also urge citizens to not be selective about vaccine centres and get themselves vaccinated at any of centres in the city,” an official said.