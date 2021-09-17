Mumbai: From Bhatsa to Vihar Lake - Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on September 17

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 99 percent on Friday. The water level in the lakes was 97.95 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,32,873 million litres of water or 97.95 percent on Friday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 97.95%, while in 2019 the water stock was 98.49 percent.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar, and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively. On 11 September, 5 gates of Bhatsa lake were opened.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.06 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 97.40%, Upper Vaitarna has 99.58%, Bhatsa 99.01%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall at isolated places in city and suburbs.

The IMD on Friday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 3.52 mm, 3.28 mm and 3.56 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 3.87 metres is expected at 9.42 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 3.45 metres is likely to occur at 3.55 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, IMD on Thursday the country will witness an extended monsoon spell this year as rainfall activity over north India shows no signs that it will decline till the end of September.

It added that overall above normal rainfall activity is likely over the northwest, central India, near-normal over south peninsular India and below-normal over east and northeast India. According to the IMD, the Southwest Monsoon withdrawal from northwest India takes place if there is a cessation of rainfall activity over the area for continuous five days.

An anticyclonic wind has to form over the lower troposphere, and there should also be a considerable reduction in moisture content. "There are no signs of monsoon withdrawal from north India for the next 10 days," IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra said.

In a statement, the IMD said conditions are not likely to be favourable for the commencement of the withdrawal of monsoon from parts of northwest India before the end of the week from September 23-29.

"This is due to the expected normal to active monsoon conditions and as a consecutive formation of two cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal and their west-northwestwards movement across central and adjoining northwest India," the IMD said.

(With inputs from Agencies)

