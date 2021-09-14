Mumbai: From Bhatsa to Vihar Lake - Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on September 14

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 98.62 percent on Tuesday. The water level in the lakes was 98.28 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,273,49 million litres of water or 98.62 percent on Tuesday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 98.28%, while in 2019 the water stock was 97.81 percent.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar, and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively. On 11 September, 5 gates of Bhatsa lake were opened.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.83 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 100% of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 95.54%, Upper Vaitarna has 97.88%, Bhatsa 99.12%, Vihar 100% and Tulsi has 100% of useful water level.

Check detailed water level here:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that Mumbai and suburbs will experince moderate rain with occasional intense spell and gusty winds at times.

Tide timings:

High Tide

1702 hours 3.23 metre

Low tide

2331 hours 1.28 metre

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

The IMD on Monday said that the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 19.74 mm, 16.36 mm and 15.92 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the deep depression centring over north interior Odisha and adjoining north Chhattisgarh will weaken into a depression during the next six hours, informed the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

