Mumbai: Frequency of Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Madgaon Jn - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express to be increased

Picture for representation | Filed Picture

It has been decided to merge Train No.11085 / 11086 Lokmanya Tilak (T) Madgaon Jn .- Lokmanya Tilak (T) AC Double Decker Express (Bi-weekly) with Train No.11099 / 11100 Lokmanya Tilak (T) -Madgaon Jn.- Lokmanya Tilak (T) AC Double Decker Express (Weekly) along with change in composition.

The frequency of train No.11099 / 11100 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Madgaon Jn .- Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express (Weekly) will be increased from Weekly to Four days a week and run with Mixed composition.

After merging there will be no service of Train No.11085 / 11086 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Madgaon Jn .- Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express (Bi-weekly) ex. Lokmanya Tilak (T) journey commences from 03/11/2022 (Thursday) and ex. Madgaon Jn. journey commences from 04/11/2022 (Friday)

Increased frequency and revised timings of Train No. 11099 / 11100 Lokmanya Tilak (T)- Madgaon Jn.- Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express (04 Days a Week):

Train No. 11099 Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Madgaon Jn. Express will leave from Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 00:45 hrs every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday from 04/11/2022 (Friday). Train will reach Madgaon Jn. at 11:30 hrs on the same day.

Train No. 11100 Madgaon Jn.- Lokmanya Tilak (T) Express will leave from Madgaon Jn. at 12:45 hrs every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday. Train will reach Lokmanya Tilak (T) at 23:25 hrs on the same day.

Train will halt at Thane, Panvel, Khed, Chiplun, Ratnagiri, Kankavali, Sawantwadi Road, Thivim and Karmali stations.

Composition: Total 22 LHB Coaches = First AC - 01 Coach, 2 Tier AC - 01 Coach, 3 Tier AC - 08 Coaches, Sleeper - 06 Coaches, Second Seating - 03 Coaches, Pantry Car - 01, Generator Car - 01, SLR - 01.

The service of Train no. 11086 Madgaon Jn. -Lokmanya Tilak (T) AC Double Decker Express journey commences on 01/11/2022 will run with Monsoon timings