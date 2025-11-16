Mumbai Fraud: Tenant Booked For Illegally Renting Out Landlord’s Worli Flat For ₹15 Lakh Using Forged Documents

Tardeo Police register FIR after a tenant allegedly forged documents to illegally rent out a Worli flat for ₹15 lakh | Representative Image

Mumbai, Nov 16: An FIR has been registered at the Tardeo Police Station after a tenant allegedly forged documents and illegally rented out his landlord’s flat for ₹15 lakh.

Complainant Discovers Unauthorized Subletting

According to the complainant Pratibha Rukey (62), he had rented out his flat—Room No. 1204, 12th Floor, VP Nagar, behind NSCI Club, Annie Besant Road, Worli, Mumbai—on an 11-month lease from August 1, 2024 to June 30, 2025. The flat was given to a man identified as Imran Anwar Khan for a monthly rent of ₹24,000, amounting to ₹2,64,000 for the entire period.

Flat Illegally Rented for ₹15 Lakh

Before the rental agreement expired on June 30, 2025, the complainant visited the flat for inspection. To his shock, he discovered that Imran Anwar Khan, along with Irfan Shaikh and Mohammad Irfan Ghulam Dastgir Qureshi, had allegedly conspired to rent out the flat to another person without his consent.

Fake Documents and Heavy Deposit Agreement Prepared

The trio allegedly prepared fake online documents, including a fabricated “heavy deposit agreement,” and rented the flat to Majid Ali Shaukat Ali Shaikh for ₹15 lakh. Both the complainant and Majid Shaikh were cheated through this fraudulent transaction.

Also Watch:

Accused Booked for Cheating and Forgery

Based on the complaint, Tardeo Police have booked the accused Imran Anwar Khan, Irfan Shaikh and Mohammad Irfan Ghulam Dastgir Qureshi for cheating and creating forged documents. Further investigation is underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/