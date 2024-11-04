 Mumbai Fraud News: Bandra Man Harassed By Loan App Scammers Using Obscene Morphed Photos Of Him And His Family
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Fraud News: Bandra Man Harassed By Loan App Scammers Using Obscene Morphed Photos Of Him And His Family

Mumbai Fraud News: Bandra Man Harassed By Loan App Scammers Using Obscene Morphed Photos Of Him And His Family

The victim in his complaint has provided details of the fraudulent instant loan app, transaction details and contact numbers of the loan recovery agents to the police.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 03:13 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image

A 39-year-old man has lodged a complaint with the police stating that he was harassed by loan sharks as his and his family members’ photographs were obscenely morphed and shared with his relatives.

According to the police, the victim is a resident of Bandra. On October 21, he got a loan from an instant loan app and also shared his photograph, PAN card and bank details. While only Rs2700 were credited in his bank account, the app from which he had taken loan showed an amount of Rs5014. Last week, he confronted the loan app officials who threatened to morph photographs and send it to the numbers of his relatives saved in his contact list if he did not pay the money.

The fraudsters then negotiated the amount to Rs4500 after which he paid the said amount. On Wednesday, the complainant received calls from four unknown numbers and the callers kept threatening him to pay the loan money. The victim ignored these threats after which he received his and his family members’ morphed photographs on WhatsApp from another unknown number. The fraudsters then shared the said photographs with the family members and relatives of the victim.

Read Also
Aurangabad: Man's Marriage Turns to Fraud as Bride Disappears After Ceremony, Waluj MIDC Police Bust...
article-image

Out of fear, the man again paid Rs5400 to scammers through an online transaction. However, despite having paid the money, when the victim kept receiving threats to pay more money, he approached the police and got an offence registered. The victim in his complaint has provided details of the fraudulent instant loan app, transaction details and contact numbers of the loan recovery agents to the police.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action
Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde During Rally In Kurla
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde During Rally In Kurla
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit Thackeray In Mahim
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit Thackeray In Mahim
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik

The police have registered a case under sections 308 (extortion) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and section 67A (publishing or transmitting of material containing sexually explicit acts, etc., in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots,...

Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Raise Concerns Over Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots,...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'Committed To Making Mumbai Slum-Free,' Says CM Eknath Shinde...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik

Maharashtra: 'GDP Decline Highlights Shinde-BJP Government's Anti-State Stance,' Alleges Congress...

Maharashtra: 'GDP Decline Highlights Shinde-BJP Government's Anti-State Stance,' Alleges Congress...