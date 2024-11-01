Aurangabad: Man's Marriage Turns to Fraud as Bride Disappears After Ceremony, Waluj MIDC Police Bust Inter-State Gang Conducting Fake Marriages |

The Waluj MIDC police arrested three of the four members of an inter-state gang that duped people by conducting false marriages and then fleeing with cash and jewelry. They defrauded a man from Kuber Gevrai of ₹3 lakh and jewelry. The incident occurred between March 26 and April 3, and the accused were arrested on Thursday. However, the bride is still at large. During the investigation, it was found that the accused had duped several others in a similar manner.

According to the details, Harishchandra Ashok Kuber (33, Kuber Gevrai) met accused Kundlik Shahu Chavan (Kamlapur) and asked him to find a bride for him. Chavan, along with other accused including Kalpana Prakash Muralkar and Manisha Kundlik Chavan, showed Kuber a girl at Jogeshwari in Gangapur taluka. They took ₹3 lakh from Kuber for arranging the marriage with the girl named Kusum Ajay Chavan.

Here's how the bride ran away

The marriage was held at Kuber Gevrai on April 3, and Kuber gave jewelry to the bride during the ceremony. However, the bride claimed that her cousin had died and she had to attend the funeral on the same day. She did not return to Kuber afterward. Whenever he tried to contact the bride on the phone, he did not receive satisfactory answers. Later, he discovered that he had been cheated through a false marriage. Consequently, he lodged a complaint with the Waluj MIDC police station against the accused Kundlik Chavan, Kalpana Muralkar, and Sangeeta Chavan. The police arrested the three accused, but the bride Kusum Chavan is still at large.

During the investigation, it was found that the accused had also duped Nanasaheb Bandal (Wai, Satara), Vinod Wagh (Wai, Satara), Yuvraj Bandal (Wai, Satara), Vipul Patil (Surat, Gujarat), and other youths from Sillod, Bhatana, Vaijapur, Nevasa, Ahmednagar, Malegaon, Nashik, and other places by arranging false marriages. The police have appealed to the public to contact the Waluj MIDC police if they have been cheated by these accused.

The police action was executed by Senior PI Krishna Shinde, API Manoj Shinde, PSI Dinesh Van, Vinod Nitnavare, Jayashree Maske, Jayashri Fuke, Jalindhar Randhe, Manmohanmurli Kolimi, Yashwant Gobade, Vishal Patil, Manoj Bansode, and others.