Mumbai Fraud: 2 Former Employees Scam Car Dealer Of ₹55 Lakh With Fake Petrol Bills

A case of fraud has been registered against two people at Marine Drive police station. Fortpoint Automotive Cars Private Limited has complained to the police that two employees of their company took Rs 55 lakh from the company by showing fake bills for filling petrol in the company's car.

Fortpoint Automotive Cars Private Limited has complained to the police that Dhiraj Uttekar and Sushant Faraske, two former employees of the company, submitted fake petrol pump bills to the company and claimed that they had filled petrol in the cars and for this they had taken Rs 55 lakh.

Accused submit fraud bill

A police officer said that when the company checked the account, they found out that Rs 55 lakh had been embezzled. When the company asked for the bills from Uttekar and Faraske, they had submitted the bill for filling petrol in the company's car. When the company's audit team verified these bills, it was found that the bills were fake.

Fortpoint is an authorised car dealer for all Maruti Suzuki cars.

A police officer said that they had committed the fraud over a period of six months. Both of them took the company car outside and claimed that it was filled with petrol.