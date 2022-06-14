Mumbai: Four held for gangrape of 19-year-old

Unsplash

The Nehru Nagar police on Tuesday arrested four accused for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19 year old girl in Kurla earlier this year. The accused include the victim's own brother in law who allegedly forced her into sexual exploitation.

According to the Nehru Nagar police, the victim is married and hails from Kolkata. The police said that in March this year, her brother -in-law brought her to Mumbai under the pretext of getting her a job and took her to a room owner by him in Kurla, which he has rented to some beggars.

"The accused forced himself on her and also allowed the beggars to do the same in exchange for money," an officer with the Nehru Nagar police station said.

The victim did not tell anyone about her plight as she was in a strange city at the mercy of her brother -in-law. However, she got pregnant and, when questioned by her family members, narrated her ordeal to them and subsequently approached the police on Tuesday.

"Four accused, including the brother -in-law, have been arrested. A fifth accused, who had already left for West Bengal, is currently wanted," Mumbai Police spokesperson DCP Sanjay Latkar said.

He added that the arrested accused have been charged with gangrape under the Indian Penal Code along with relevant sections of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA), and will be produced in court on Wednesday.