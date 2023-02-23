Mumbai: Four days of spirituality, charity mark intercalary days for Bahais

The Bahai community in the city will observe Ayyam-i-Ha (Days of Ha) or the four intercalary days from February 25, during which they connect with other communities and try to be spiritual beings besides doing charity.

This period is observed before the last month of Ala as per the Baha'i Calendar when community members fast for 19 days without food and water.

Bahais consider Baha'u'llah as their prophet. It was on April 21, 1863, when Baha'u'llah declared himself as a manifestation of God. In Mumbai, there are around 300 members of the community. In Maharashtra, they number around 6,000 while the maximum number reside in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

“According to the Bahai Calendar, we have 19 months. Each month has 19 days. There are four days that remain. These are called Ayyam-i-Ha (Days of Ha or intercalary days) that are observed before the 19th month which is reserved for abstinence. During this period, we are expected to be spiritual and reach out to different communities as part of our spiritual connect,” community member Mangesh Teli said.

Bahai to mingle with kids of different communities

Another member of the community, Mona Gaur said this year the Bahai plan to mingle with children of different communities. “The focus will be on charity, prayers for departed souls, prayer services at home and hospitality, among others,” she said.

According to Gaur, the 19th month which is akin to Ramzan sees members fasting. “We do not have food or water between sunrise and sunset,” she said. The period of fasting commences on March 2 and ends with the celebration of Naw-Ruz on March 21.

The Bahais believe that as per Kitab-i-Aqdas, Baha'u'llah, the founder prophet has stated that in these four days, the community should look after the poor and needy, hailing and glorifying their Lord with joy and exultation.

“We believe in religion being one in all past Prophets of different religions. He is the latest of the Prophets in a chain that includes Krishna, Buddha, Zarathustra, Abraham, Jesus and Mohammed. These are all spiritual educators,” said Teli.

