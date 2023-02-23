Mumbai: 2.07 lakh students graduate at MU's convocation; female medalists outshine males

students graduated from the students graduated from humanities, commerce, technical, and interdisciplinary courses offered at MU. | PM

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai held its convocation ceremony for students on Thursday at the Fort campus.

Nearly 2.07 lakh students graduated from the humanities, commerce, technical, and interdisciplinary courses offered by the university in the 2021-22 academic session, of which 1.09 lakh were boys and 97,771 were girls.

As many as 270 students completed their Ph D. this year while 23 completed their M.Phil. 19 medals were awarded to 17 students who excelled in various examinations held by the university. Female candidates outdid boys by bagging twelve of these medals.

These female candidates were specially congratulated by Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman of National Board of Accreditation. "The setting up of National Research Foundation and National Educational Technology Forum will enhance quality of education and research.

I look forward to infusing the use of technology in education right from pre-school to PG education. Tools like AVGC, AR/VR/XR/Metaverse, AI, Data Science are going to make a big change where empowerment is possible for all," said Dr. Sahasrabudhe while addressing the students and educators present at the ceremony.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)