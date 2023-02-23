Mumbai: KJ Somaiya returns with ninth edition of Skream; students to win prizes worth lakhs

Skream 2023 |

Mumbai: ZealForZenith, the 9th edition of the annual sports festival of KJ Somaiya College of Engineering and the third largest collegiate sports fest in India is being held on February 24 to March 1 on the extensive 65-acre grounds of the Somaiya Vidyavihar campus.

The event welcomes students, from all undergraduate colleges across the country to participate in various competitions, who stand a chance to win prizes from a pool of Rs. 7 Lakhs. The campus grounds are also open for spectators from undergraduate colleges regardless of their participation in the events.

With 14 sports, including Football, Cricket, and Badminton, state-of-the-art facilities, equipment, and fields, as well as over 120 colleges participating from all across the country, Skream 23 is all set to be a prestigious national-level sporting event. A must-attend for every sports enthusiast.

Skream has previously hosted notable sporting personalities such as Aparna Popat, former national badminton champion, Yusuf Pathan a former cricketer, and Bhaichung Bhutia, a former football player.

Skream boasts a footfall of over 16,000 people and has associated with over 100 companies such as Red Bull, Decathlon, and Nivia.

