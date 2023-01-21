Mumbai: Instagram favourites add glamour to Jai Hind College's Talaash CL meet

Some of the favourite social media faces and digital content creators that became a part of the CL Meet were Taneesha Mirwani, Aryan Kataria, Miti Shah, Prannay Joshi and Anahita Karanjia. |

Mumbai: One of the city's biggest student-run management festivals, "Talaash", hosted by Jai Hind College, is known to be a benchmark amongst all fests in the city. With 23 years in the making, the launch of Talaash 2022-23, through the CL Meet, has been a huge success.

The CL meet for Talaash 2022-23 was held on the 10th of January 2023 at Flamboyantè. The meet disclosed to the contingents, what is in store for Talaash 2022. The opening event for the fest was not just witnessed by the Contingent Leaders, that joined in from different colleges, but was also appreciated by the influencers that were present during the event to grace the launch of Talaash.

The meet commenced with a registration process of all CLs and ACLs. After a brief introduction of all Vice Presidents and the President came to the theme reveal of Talaash2022-23 - "Olympus".

The Bidding, being the essence of the CL Meet, was conducted next, where all the contingents bid for their favourite CC codes which were all uniquely related to the theme.

Post bidding session 1 the team explained all the events and the CL book with relevant information, caps, and types of events. Session 2 for bidding was for the category of performing arts which included several fun-filled events like dance, drama, and fashion shows.

Thus, with the high level of engagement of the contingents as well as the support of all sponsors and influencers, the CL Meet was a very strong and successful beginning of the Talaash 2022-23 journey which will take place on the 6th and 8th of February 2023.

