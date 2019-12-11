Mumbai: Four bogus doctors held in Sion

Mumbai: In a crackdown against bogus doctors, crime branch has arrested four practising in the Sion area since years. When crime branch raided their clinics, none of the doctors could produce their medical degrees.

The four have been identified as Rakesh Tiwari (44), Dalsingh Yadav (59), Mitilal Mourya (51) and Anilkumar Bind (41). Interestingly, the doctors have studied only till 12th standard.

In the drive against bogus doctors, crime branch has arrested a total of 15 bogus doctors in the last three months.

According to the officer, they received an information about many bogus doctors practicing in Sion area. Crime branch unit 4 first sent a bogus customers to these clinics and after verification they raided the clinics simultaneously along with the officials of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) health department.

During the raid, the crime branch has seized medicines and injections. The doctors were arrested under the sections of IPC and under the sections of Maharashtra Medical Council Act.