Mumbai: Foundation stone laid for Colaba naval officers’ building

Mumbai: Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, on Tuesday laid the foundation stone of a 42-storey high rise, slated to come up in Colaba.

Defence officials said that the building is meant for the accommodation of sailors of the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command at Navy Nagar, Colaba.

“The project has been designed by M/s Shikre Associates Ltd and will be executed incorporating the latest engineering techniques and green building norms and factors. It will have facilities such as integrated parking, high speed lifts and rain water harvesting,” a Defence spokesperson said.

Once completed, the building will reduce waiting time for accommodation for naval personnel in Mumbai and can accommodate 316 naval families, officials said.

Later in the day, the Vice Admiral also called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the Sahyadri State Guest House. He briefed the CM on the recent efforts and initiatives of the Indian Navy to enhance overall maritime security, including ongoing initiatives in the state of Maharashtra.

