Mumbai: Former police chief’s son denied bail in intimidation case filed by estranged wife

Mumbai: A sessions court on Tuesday rejected the bail application of former city police commissioner Ram Deo Tyagi’s son Raj Tyagi in a case of stalking and intimidation filed against him by his estranged wife, days after the Bombay High Court had released him on bail in a domestic violence case filed by her last year.

While granting him bail in the domestic violence case on June 23, the HC had imposed strict conditions, one of which was that he should not enter the jurisdiction of the Bandra police station where his wife and four children reside separately from him. His wife had approached the Bandra police station on June 30 complaining that he had been waiting outside her building and had followed her car in his vehicle. The police arrested him the next day.

Tyagi had approached the HC after the sessions court had rejected his bail plea in the attempt to murder, domestic violence and cruelty case filed by his wife in the Worli police station last year. In this complaint, she had alleged that her children and she had been physically assaulted and hence had left home.

The HC relief had come after an affidavit filed by the late top cop’s son from jail before the court that he will not enter the said area and intimidate her or her children. He had also made other submissions concerning their maintenance in the affidavit. The divorce proceeding of the duo is pending before the family court. Tyagi was arrested on March 21 in the Worli case.