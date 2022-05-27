e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh admitted to ICU

He is currently in jail in connection with Money laundering matter.

PTIUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh | PTI Photo

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is currently in judicial custody, has been admitted to a hospital after he complained of high blood pressure and chest pain, his aide said on Friday.

Deshmukh was suffering from "uncontrolled high blood pressure and chest pain," and was admitted to an ICU at the civic-run KEM Hospital here for a Stress Thallium Heart Test on May 25, he said.

The 72-year-old former minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case in November 2021.

Earlier this month, a court had rejected Deshmukh's plea seeking permission to undergo a shoulder surgery at a private hospital. He could get the medical procedure done at the state-run JJ Hospital in the city, it said.

Deshmukh, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), stepped down as home minister after former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh accused him of corruption. The CBI subsequently booked him in a corruption case

article-image

