Mumbai: Former BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar criticises CM Eknath Shinde over using social media

Mumbai: While criticising CM Eknath Shinde for his Facebook live address to the public on Diwali, former mayor Kishori Pednekar claimed that leaders who had criticised Uddhav Thackeray during the COVID-9 period are now using social media to reach. Uddhav Thackeray is visiting the farms to learn about the issues facing the farmers, despite the Maharashtra government's failure to address their concerns.

She also criticised MNS, claiming that it is a chameleon-like party that changes colours. Shivsena Pednekar responded to MNS leader Amey Khopkar's remarks about her by saying, "No one can eradicate the existence of another party. After leaving the Shiv Sena, the leader of your party (the MNS) formed a new party.

Balasaheb had warned regarding this plot

Balasaheb had sent a warning regarding his plot. They also include those who assist conspirators. She said, "I therefore won't respond to their claims. Faster than a chameleon, MNS is constantly shifting its position. The loudspeakers had been turned off by MNS, but they are now back on. People used to take MNS for granted, but now they view the party negatively. She argued that "the MNS leader's assertion is far from the reality."

A dispute between Navneet Rana and her husband, Ravi Rana, versus independent MLA Bachhu Kadu was also discussed by Pednekar. She claimed that Maharashtra has been experiencing the Rana couple's drama. She was a "C" grade actress who aspires to work on A-grade movies. Bacchu Kadu will be hurt if Rana falsely accuses him because he himself has boosted his party.

She also made remarks in opposition to Eknath Shinde group MLAs. Your existence was crafted by Uddhav Thackery. He made you more well-known to people. Deepak Kesarkar ought to visit Sawantwadi to learn more about the situation. They are sobbing and accusing you of betraying them.