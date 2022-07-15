Mumbai: Foreign investments of business group dealing in hospitality, real estate sector under I-T scanner |

The Income Tax (I-T) Department carried out a search and seizure operation recently on a Delhi and Mumbai-based group, engaged in the business of hospitality, marble, lights trading and real estate. A total of 18 premises across Delhi, Mumbai and Daman were covered during the search action.

A preliminary probe carried out by the I-T department indicated that the group had allegedly parked its undisclosed money abroad in certain low tax jurisdictions. The group, through Malaysia-based web of companies, has invested the funds in its hospitality business in India. It is estimated that the quantum of such funds exceeds Rs 40 crore, the agency claimed. The agency has not named the group against which the action has been taken, since the probe is on.

According to the I-T officials, during the course of the search operation, a large number of incriminating evidence in the form of hard copy documents and digital data have been found and seized. The evidence gathered indicates that the group has invested in a few companies abroad, which have been incorporated specially for commodity trading. The net worth of one such company including its profits earned has not been disclosed by the group in its ITRs for the relevant period.

"Further, it has been detected that the promoter of the group has invested in an immovable property in foreign jurisdiction which has also not been disclosed in his Income tax return. Besides these, certain offshore entities, set up for commodity trading, have been identified, which have also not been declared. The search action also revealed that the group was involved in out-of-books cash sales in its India operations. In its trading business of marble and lights, seized evidence indicates unaccounted cash sales to the extent of 50% to 70% of the total sales. Undisclosed excess stock of Rs.30 crore has also been found. In its hospitality business, unaccounted sales have been detected more specifically in the banquet division. So far, undeclared jewellery valued at Rs 2.5 crore has been seized," said an I-T official.