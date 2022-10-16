Mumbai: For East-West connectivity, BMC to build twin tunnels below SGNP to cost RS 6,322 cr | Photo: File

Mumbai: As part of the futuristic Goregaon Mulund Link Road (GMLR) project, 4.7-km-long twin tunnels will be built below the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), with an extended tunnel passing through the Film city in Goregaon.

To be constructed at the cost of Rs 6,322 crore, the tunnels will provide seamless east-west connectivity. To start the works by March 2023, the BMC has already invited tender for design, construction and operation of the twin tunnels. The GMLR project has been divided into four phases, with the tunneling coming under phase 3B.

The 12.2km road – connecting the Western Express Highway at Goregaon to the Eastern Express Highway at Mulund – will be crucial in decongesting other prominent pathways like the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road, Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road and Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road.

The phase 1 work of ROB widening at the Nahur railway station will be completed byMay 2023. Also,the phase 2 works of widening and improvement of the existing 30m road on both sides along the alignment of the proposed tunnel, to its full width of 45.7m will be complete by next year. The entire projectis expected to be ready by 2026.