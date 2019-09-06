Mumbai: Flyers spend night outside airport

Mumbai: A day after a Delhi-bound flight of IndiGo Airlines was delayed by more than seven hours at Mumbai airport amid rain and waterlogging in the city on Wednesday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said it would launch a probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, belated accounts said hundreds of passengers had to spend the night outside the airport as they were not allowed inside, as their flights were delayed or had been cancelled.

Several passengers were made to wait for hours at the Mumbai airport, with many stuck inside aircraft, as heavy rains lashed Mumbai continuously on Wednesday, disrupting life.

Stranded flyers then took to social media to voice their woes over the delays and cancellations. Passengers complained but it appeared that the airline staff were ill-prepared to handle such a situation at one of the busiest airports in the country.

Many passengers were stranded at the terminal. Some complained that the airlines didn't provide any update on their flights.

For what seemed like an eternity, passengers were asked to wait at the airport, both inside and outside aircraft, as the entire city had taxied to a halt in the rain. Irate passengers complained that the airline staff was not helpful, unable to provide any information about their flights.