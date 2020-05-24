Mumbai: Domestic and international flights set to resume in mid-June

The Union Health Ministry on Sunday issued separate guidelines for domestic and international travel. Simultaneously, the ministry also released norms for train and intra-state travel. The ministry has said, for international arrivals, which are slated to start mid-June -- passengers will have to give an undertaking that they will undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days - a seven-day paid institutional quarantine at their own cost, followed by a seven-day isolation period at home, with self-monitoring of health. Home quarantine for 14 days will be permitted only for exceptional and compelling reasons such as cases of human distress, pregnancy, death in family, serious illness and when parents are accompanied by children under 10 years.

The use of Aarogya Setu app shall be mandatory. Only asymptomatic travellers will be allowed to board flights or ships, after thermal screening at the time of departure. The same protocol applies to passengers entering through the land borders, with only those who are asymptomatic being allowed to enter the country. For domestic travel and international arrivals, there are certain common provisions. The ministry said asymptomatic passengers will be permitted to leave with the advice that they shall self-monitor their health for 14 days. In case, they develop any symptoms they shall inform the district surveillance officer or the state or national call centre (1075).

Those found symptomatic will be isolated and taken to the nearest health facility. They will be assessed for clinical severity at the health facility. Those having moderate or severe symptoms will be admitted to dedicated Covid-19 health facilities and managed accordingly. However, mild cases will be given the option of home isolation or will be isolated at a Covid care centre (both public and private facilities), as appropriate and tested, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research protocol available. If found positive, they will continue to remain at the Covid care centre and will be managed as per clinical protocol.

If found negative, the passenger may be allowed to go home, isolate themselves and self-monitor health for another seven days. In case any symptoms develop, they will have to inform the district surveillance officer or the state or national call centre. All domestic passengers will have to download the Aarogya Setu app, even as states and Union Territories will ensure that all passengers undergo thermal screening at the point of departure and wear masks