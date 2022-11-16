Mumbai: Distressed Kalpataru homeowners protest at its Santacruz head office, say 'no clarity given on possession, most projects in mess'

Mumbai: 'Flats in exact same state as 18 months back,' say Kalpataru home owners as they agitate at head office in Santa Cruz | FPJ

Mumbai: More than 60 home owners of Kalpataru Immensa- Kolshet - Thane protested at Kalpatarua Limited’s head office in Santacruz on Wednesday. The homeowners were promised possession of their flats more than two years ago.

Most of the owners have reportedly made 90 per cent payments and demanded immediate possession of their flats. Alleging that the builder was unable to give them any clear cut commitments, some even demanded return of their money.

1200 home owners of Kalpataru impacted

"Despite repeated requests and insistence in the last 6-8 months, Kalpataru management has not been giving clear cut answers. Even today, some senior officials came out to talk, but they still did not give any commitment to dates. There is something really bad brewing at Kalpataru because most of their projects are in a similar mess," said Ashish, a home owner who had come from Thane to protest at the builder's Santacruz head office. Ashish says he has paid over Rs 90 Lakh and he wants his money back.

Sachin, another home owner from Thane said, “Most of the flats are in the exact same state as they were one-and-a-half years ago, and the builder continues to cite pandemic issues as the cause.”

Around 1200 home owners of Kalpataru have been impacted by the delay and unresponsiveness from the builder’s end. The homeowners say they are facing financial crunch owing to high inflation, parallel payment of house rent, increased EMIs and several other issues, including family medical emergencies and job along with business losses in the last two years.

The Kalpataru management was reluctant to talk to the buyers, but when two officials came out to meet the protestors, nothing came out of the talks.

Read Also Shapoorji Pallonji Group repays Rs 12,450 cr to its lenders