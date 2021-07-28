Mumbai: Six injured after four-storey building collapses in Andheri

A portion on the north side of Mehta Babu Chawl near Salami hotel in Juhu Galli crashed around 12.30 am, a fire brigade official told PTI.

Five persons, including a senior citizen, from the building and a fireman from the rescue team were injured, the official said.

"Another 10 people were trapped on the first and second floors of the building and they all were safely rescued," he said.

Currently, four fire engines are at the site and work of clearing the debris is on with the help of civic and police personnel, the fire brigade official said.

The six injured persons were rushed to the nearby Cooper Hospital. Out of them, fireman Vishwas Rahate (51) was discharged after treatment.

The five others were undergoing treatment at the hospital, a civic official told PTI.

Earlier on July 23, a portion of a vacant ground-plus-five storey building in Antop Hil in Mumbai collapsed at around 8:30 pm, a civic official told PTI.

The official said the eastern part of building number 10 in Punjabi Camp, opposite Hari Manzil, collapsed, but no one was injured as the structure was vacant.

(With inputs from PTI)