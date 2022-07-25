Mumbai: Fire department to get 3 ladders in 18 months | FPJ Photo

The Mumbai Fire Brigade will receive three Austriamade fire rescue ladders in the next 18 months. The civic chief fire officer (CFO) Hemant Parab confirmed that the order had been awarded through a tendering process and said that these ladders will be 64 meters each.

Currently, the Mumbai Fire Brigade has 20 ladders of different heights, of which the tallest ladder can reach the top of a 30-storied building. Parab informed that the 30-storied ladder is a global standard. The aerial ladders have been procured from Finland, while table ladders have been procured from Germany.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade, in a bid to upgrade it's fire fighting infrastructure, is in the process of procuring new equipment. It has also made it mandatory to install fire evacuation lifts in high-rise buildings having a height of 70 metres or more.

In 2018, the Mumbai Fire Brigade issued a notification directing developers to install these lifts so rescue operations can be carried out faster, within the golden hour, to save life and property.

In line with these objectives, the Fire Brigade has also set up mini fire stations across the city and suburbs so teams can be deployed as soon as an incident is reported.