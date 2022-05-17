Mumbai Fire Brigade to get 2 more snorkels to fight high-rise blazes

In the wake of an alarming fire incident in the city, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) will soon have two more snorkels in its armoury to fight blazes in high-rise buildings. The 70-metre and 52-metre snorkels will be procured from Finland, they will be added to the MFB's fleet by the end of this month.

According to the BMC, any building with a height of 30m (nine floors) can be categorised as a high-rise. There are around more than 8,000 high-rise buildings in the city, where carrying out firefighting and rescue operations is always cumbersome and difficult. In the past few years, several buildings above 70 metres have been constructed in the city. Further, it is found that fire fighting equipment in many high-rise buildings is non-functional. So snorkel gives an advantage while saving lives in case of a fire incident or any other disaster.

Mumbai fire brigade has 20 aerial ladders, turntable ladders and hydraulic platforms. Its fleet consists of 27m, 37m, 55m, 70m, 81m and 90m snorkels. The 90m snorkel was added to MFB's fleet in 2015, can scale up to 30 floors and has a turntable ladder and elevated water pumps to conduct firefighting and rescue operations.

"In the past few years, fire incidents in highrise buildings have increased, so we need more such snorkels in our fleet, '' said the fire brigade official. The new snorkel of 70 metres can scale up to 21 floors.

Hemant Parab, chief fire officer of MFB said, "We have 90m and 81m snorkels in Borivali commanding centre, 30m at Vikhroli and 37m at Marol. We are upgrading the commanding centres of the fire brigade. Accordingly, after a review, we will decide on the placement of these two snorkels, where it is needed the most.

ALSO READ NCP MLA Sangram Jagtap escapes narrowly as his BMW collides into ST bus on Mumbai Pune Expressway

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 11:30 PM IST